It’s a tall order…

How many lights does it take to illuminate the Burj Khalifa’s vibrant facade? More than a million… 1.2 million to be exact. And that’s exactly the number of meals the skyscraper hopes to donate during the holy month of Ramadan.

Aptly called the ‘World’s Tallest Donation Box’, the initiative is in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and is part of the ’10 million meals’ community campaign launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The donations raised will be used to provide meals for communities that have been hard-hit by Covid-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa (@burjkhalifa) on May 2, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

Here’s how it works.

For Dhs10, you can pay to illuminate one lightbulb on the Burj Khalifa. Each lightbulb equals one meal that will be provided to someone in need.

You will be asked to fill in a few personal details and you can even leave a message of hope.

Select the number of meals you wish to donate from the choices given, or enter your preferred number of meals, then add your card details. Do note, the minimum donation is five meals (Dhs50).

You will get a thank-you confirmation message for your purchase, and even the lightbulb number range.

According to Emirates News Agency WAM ,”Representing donations as lights beaming on Burj Khalifa reflects the hope that small acts of kindness will bring to less fortunate communities as the country continues its battle against the pandemic.”

While 1.2 million meals may seem like a tall order, remember Sheikh Mohammed’s 10 million meal campaign crossed its target in a week after its initiation.

This isn’t the first time the Burj Khalifa is standing out in the midst of troubling times. In the recent past, the Burj Khalifa urged people to stay home and even beamed your messages of love and support to the world.

Donate at tallestdonationbox.com

Images: Supplied