If you’re fit, healthy, know how to ride a bicycle and are looking for a way to give back to the community, Dubai Police has got the post for you.

They’re asking for bicycle team volunteers as part of the ‘Ride With Dubai Police’ initiative to patrol certain Dubai locations and share information with the public on the ‘precautionary and preventive measures’ in force to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Volunteers are needed for patrols through JBR, Jumeirah, Arabian Ranches, City Walk, Downtown and Al Khawaneej.

#أخبار | شرطة دبي تطلق مبادرة “شارك مع فرق الدراجات الهوائية” التطوعية للتوعية بالإجراءات الوقائية من فايروس كورونا التفاصيل:https://t.co/QAtuh2KwOq#أمنكم_سعادتنا pic.twitter.com/rZFzoz5L80 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) May 15, 2020

Requirements

Captain Khalifa Mohammed Al-Rum, director of Dubai Police Platform for Volunteering said that those looking to apply for a post will need to be fit, own their own vehicle and safety equipment (such as a helmet), and are certified Covid-free.

A police jacket will be provided, and all rides will be supervised.

How to apply

Applicants should hop on to the Dubai Police website and fill in a quick form. You’ll need to provide some personal and contact details, your Emirates ID number, and your preferred location.

This scheme is a brilliant opportunity to help spread positivity, share insight and get some outdoor exercise time.

And if you’re lucky enough to be selected, don’t forget your mask.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already taught us so much, not least the importance of looking out for our neighbours.

Duties that were poetically summarised by our leader, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who said “everyone is responsible for everyone.”

