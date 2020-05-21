The Atlantis daycation launches on Friday May 22, just in time for the Eid break…

With the news that hotel beaches could open to in-house guests in Dubai, staycation searches went through the roof. Now, some of Dubai’s leading resorts are extending that toes-in-the-sand experience to a wider audience, all while maintaining the strictest safety standards.

Atlantis, The Palm is launching a new daycation deal at White Beach on Friday May 22, just in time for the five-day Eid break.

The White Beach daycation at Atlantis costs Dhs295 per person, and includes a sun lounger on the resort’s private beach, with views over Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline. Precautionary measures are in place to ensure a safe day for all, and entry is only open to ages 21 and above.

When you book a daycation at Atlantis, The Palm, you’ll get all-day access to a hotel room within the resort. The deluxe rooms are perfect for a post-swim shower, escaping the mid-afternoon heat, or freshening up before you head home.

Along with beach and room access, your day pass includes a three-course lunch at the alfresco White Restaurant. Offered via QR code, the Mediterranean menu includes sea bass ceviche, fried calamari, squid-ink risotto, and sliders with sriracha mayo.

Water sports are also back on the menu at Atlantis, The Palm, with 20 per cent off kayak, aqua cycle and paddle board hire.

If you don’t want the daycation to end, upgrade to an overnight staycation for an extra Dhs300 per room.

While you’re here, you can enjoy 30 per cent off at the resort’s top-rated restaurants, including Nobu, Hakkasan and Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen. The spa is also open for hair and nail appointments, with pampering packages starting at Dhs199.

Safety measures

Atlantis, The Palm has a range of precautionary measures in place to ensure guest safety: Occupancy capped at 30 per cent.

Thermal temperature checks on arrival.

Chairs and loungers are placed two metres apart, with four metres between different groups of guests.

You can remove your face mask while on your chair or lounger, provided social distancing is maintained.

You can swim in the beach without a mask (maximum group size is five).

Rooms are fogged and disinfected before and after each use, and are allocated on a three-day rotation.

Cabanas, chairs, loungers, life jackets and water sports equipment are sanitised after each guest use.

All other facilities including towel desks, entry kiosks, lifeguard stands and counters are sanitised at least once per hour. atlantis.com/dubai Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai. Daycation, 10am to 7pm daily (room access from noon). Dhs295 per person (minimum two people; maximum three people per room). Tel: (04) 4261000. Reservations: sevenrooms.com/reservations/whitebeach

Images: Supplied