The Emirates Loto major prize still remains elusive…

On the weekend, the Emirates Loto jackpot of Dhs45 million went unclaimed, meaning the major prize will jackpot to Dhs50 million for this coming weekend.

In the region’s first fatwa-approved, fully digital collectable scheme, players must get six out of six numbers to unlock the major jackpot. On Saturday night’s draw, on May 2, the Emirates Loto winning jackpot numbers were 6, 17, 20, 27, 32 and 39.

Three winners shared Dhs1 million in prize money, claiming Dhs333,333 each, after matching five of the six numbers. A further 122 players received a cash prize of Dhs300 for matching four of the six numbers, and another 2,180 entrants gained a free play for the next draw for selecting three of the six numbers.

Now, the Emirates Loto will jackpot to a record-breaking Dhs50 million for the draw on Saturday May 9. The live draw will take place at 10pm from Dubai’s Studio City.

To be in the running, entrants can buy Emirates Loto collectables online or in partners stores across the UAE. After purchasing the collectables, they may then choose to opt-in to the draw by selecting six numbers, from one to 49.

Players can register via the Emirates Loto website or by downloading the app on Google Play or the App Store. The collectables are priced at Dhs35 each, and have a validity of 90 days from the date of purchase.

Since launching three weeks ago, there have been 5,432 winners, but no one is yet to claim the elusive major jackpot by selecting all six numbers.

Saturday night’s Emirates Loto draw will be streamed live on Facebook and Youtube.