Emirates Loto, the region’s first fatwa-approved, fully digital collectable scheme with live draw, launches this Saturday.

The first Emirates Loto draw, which is eligible to anyone who is above 18 years of age, is scheduled to take place on April 18, 2020. Presented by celebrity hosts Wissam Breidy and Aishwarya Ajit, the draw will be streamed live on the Emirates Loto website, as well as their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts at 7.30pm UAE time.

So here’s how you take part

You play by purchasing collectable cards featuring UAE landmarks, for Dhs35 each.

These cards can be bought on the emiratesloto.com website, through the Emirates Loto app (available at the Apple and Google Play app stores), or in person at one of the approved retailers, which include most Choithrams stores. Note there is a small delivery fee if purchased online.

Once you’ve bought and registered your collectable cards, you’ll be able to enter the weekly draw. Each card will allow you to register a unique six-digit number which will need to match those selected in the live draw to win.

Those who match three out of six numbers will win another entry into an upcoming draw. If you match four numbers, you’ll win Dhs300. Match five numbers out of six to win Dhs350,000 and match all six to win up to Dhs35 million.

If more than one person matches all six numbers in the same week, the top prize fund will be evenly divided. If no one wins, the prize will rollover and increase by Dhs5 million each week, landing at a maximum of Dhs50 million.

You can buy as many collectables as you wish, there are several designs to choose from and ‘collect’. A collectable must be purchased and you cannot pay simply to enter the draw. Emirates Loto states on its website: ‘As per the Islamic Fatwa and Sharia principles, there needs to be an exchange of value.’

Everybody wins

Not the Dhs35 million obviously. But in a grander sense. Emirates Loto is committed to reinvesting part of the funds raised from the sale of collectables, back into the community in line with government initiatives.

Emirates Loto is open to everyone 18 years and over, in the UAE and across the globe.

For your chance to win Dhs35 million with Emirates Loto, get your collectable purchases in before the live draw, at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 18, 2020.