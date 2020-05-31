Movement restrictions will now only apply between 10pm and 6am in the capital…

The hours of the National Disinfection Programme, where movement outside of the house is restricted to emergencies, have been reduced to between 10pm and 6am.

It’s part of the gradual easing of pandemic restrictions across the capital.

The restrictions are in place to avoid the spread of Covid-19 and to enable authorities to carry out important sterilisation work.

They apply across all residential areas, industrial zones and workers’ accommodation.

Supermarkets are currently permitted to open 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

If you have to travel to work during these hours, enquire through your HR department or contact Abu Dhabi Police directly via the app or on their free contact number: (800) 2626.

