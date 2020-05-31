Good news for the early birds…

Dubai Media Office confirmed on May 29 that the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management is allowing exercise fans to go out early in the mornings. Now that summer is well and truly here, getting outside to exercise is becoming increasingly difficult.

With temperatures reaching 30 degrees celsius at 6am, even getting up to go for a run at that time isn’t easy. The announcement stated that if you are fully adhering to guidelines then you can exercise outside from around 4.30am.

Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai: All members of public allowed to exercise outdoors from after Fajr prayer (around 4:30 AM) while fully adhering to precautionary measures and avoiding gatherings of more than 5 people. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 29, 2020

The notice did reiterate that group workouts should exceed no more than five people, meaning that group classes such as bootcamps are still suspended. Masks should also continue to be worn at all times.

Where can I exercise?

Many of Dubai’s public parks are now open again, as are the running tracks along Jumeirah Beach and Al Mumzar. For keen cyclists, the trip to Al Qudra is well worth it for a smooth ride in the desert.

The announcement came as public beaches also reopened to the public. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the outdoor space will maintaining social distancing rules throughout.