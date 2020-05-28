The municipality urges the public to follow the necessary preventive measures…

As per the directives held in the virtual meeting headed by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai with regards to the economic activities in the city, Dubai’s major beaches and parks will be open from today, Friday May 29.

The announcement was made late night on May 28, 2020 on the official Instagram account of Dubai Municipality.

The post stated that that tomorrow Friday, May 29, 2020, JBR beach, Al Mamzar, Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches will reopen.

The posts also clearly called on ‘all citizens and residents to abide by the public safety measures and guidelines to ensure the safety and security of the community.’

Following this announcement on the social media platform, Dubai Municipality shortly posted an announcement regarding the opening of parks and the Dubai Frame.

The post stated that all major parks in Dubai and the Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park will reopen on Friday, May 29, 2020. Once again, the municipality urged the public to follow the necessary preventive measures.

Prior to this, it was only Quranic Park – a 60-hectare park in Al Warqa Road that had reopened to the public on May 18 with other parks set to reopen by May 25.

Remember, those choosing to visit will have to abide by the strict rules. This will include groups of people not exceeded more than five at a time and everyone must wear masks covering their nose and mouth.

