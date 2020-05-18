Kite Beach walk, Jumeirah Beach walk and Mamzar Beach walk are open…

As Dubai slowly starts returning to normal, many of us have been desperate to enjoy some outdoor exercise at some of our favourite scenic spots in the city. One thing Dubai does seriously well is a beach walk, and a number of them have now reopened.

In the past few days, Dubai Muncipality has declared that two more popular beach walks now open to the public include Jumeirah Beach walk and today, Monday May 18, Mamzar Beach walk too.

Whilst the public are invited to enjoy the walks as part of their daily exercise, the beaches will remain closed for activities like sunbathing. Residents are reminded to practice social distancing and wear a face mask at all times.

The latest announcement comes as part of the government’s plan to ease the restrictions put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Dubai’s public parks will be opened in three phases, by May 25.

The report stated that Quranic Park is one of 70 public parks reopening on May 17, which also includes neighbourhood parks and pond parks. On May 25 the remaining number will reopen, including Mushrif Park, Al Mamzar Park, Al Khor Park, Zabeel Park and Safa Park.

On Tuesday, April 28, Meeras reopened Boxpark, Al Seef, Bluewaters, City Walk, Kite Beach, La Mer, The Beach, The Outlet Village and all Last Exit destinations excluding Al Qudra.

Here are some you can visit:

Kite Beach Walk

For a stunning walk with epic background shots of the iconic Burj Al Arab, look no further than the idyllic Kite Beach. We recommend heading there at sunset for some amazing Insta-worthy pictures.

Kite Beach by Meeras, Umm Suqeim, Jumeira 3, Dubai.

Jumeirah Beach Walk

#DubaiMunicipality announces the reopening of Jumeirah beach walk and reminds citizens and residents of the need to follow all necessary precautions, by using personal protection and keeping a social distance. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/sjDsSRBb3F — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) May 17, 2020

Jumeirah Beach walk reopened on Sunday, May 17. It’s the perfect spot to head with the family for an evening or afternoon stroll. A special track makes it great for runners or cyclists.

Jumeirah Beach walk, Dubai.

Mamzar Beach Walk

#DubaiMunicipality announces the reopening of Mamzar beach walk and reminds citizens and residents of the need to follow all necessary precautions, by using personal protection and keeping a social distance. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/5jAYSpv8cl — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) May 18, 2020

Another great spot for runners, the track at Mamzar Beach walk will give you awesome views of the city’s famous skyscrapers as you pound the pavements.

Al Mamzar Beach Street, Al Mamzar, Dubai.

Images: Getty/Social