The future of cinema in Dubai is taking a nostalgic turn…

While cinemas have been closed for several weeks now, this has lead to questions about how we can safely enjoy forms of entertainment, while adhering to social distancing regulations. Enter – drive-in cinemas.

Vox Cinemas is launching its newest concept set to put viewers in the driving seat. Vox Drive In, the latest attraction by holding group Majid Al Futtaim, will be launching at Mall of the Emirates very soon.

The cinema will be located on the third level of the Mall of the Emirates car park, just next to Ski Dubai. You’ll only be able to access it via Sheikh Zayed Road, when you take Exit 39 heading towards Abu Dhabi.

For now, in line with government restrictions, anyone between the ages of three and 12, or over the age of 60 will not be allowed to enter.

While we’re not sure of an exact launch date for the new attraction, we’re told its coming very soon. Details of the movie timings and ticket prices will be revealed on the Vox Cinemas website.

Vox isn’t the only company expanding into the drive-in concept. Popular outdoor cinema brand, Urban Outdoor Cinema revealed recently that it also has plans to launch the concept in the near future.

In an interview, Urban Entertainment chief executive Michael Heyes said: “We are currently working on several projects across the UAE where we will be looking to implement drive-in cinemas. We feel now is the perfect time to launch this – especially as social distancing will still be important as restrictions on outdoor events start to relax.”