HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a cabinet meeting yesterday, Sunday May 3. In this meeting he requested a development plan for the UAE in a post-Covid-19 world.

The Dubai Ruler intends to ‘hold intensive federal and local government meetings to highlight key changes and identify our development objectives and our upcoming agenda’. The focus will be on financial and human resources, as well as healthcare, food and economic security.

“Preparing for post-COVID-19 is preparing for a new future that no one predicted a few months ago,” Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed continued: “We also requested the swift preparation of a plan to increase the productivity and competitiveness of the UAE healthcare sector. We have set up a task force chaired by @MOEIUAE to oversee this. The task force is required to be responsive to the rapid changes.”

While it’s not clear when this plan will be put into action, the director general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Helal Al Marri, recently said Dubai is aiming to welcome tourists again from July.

“The thing about the scenario is a global question,” Al Marri said. “Many countries remain closed and it’s more about the bilateral discussion”.

