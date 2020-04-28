The decision will depend on global trends…

The director general of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), Helal Al Marri, has told Bloomberg TV that Dubai is likely to open to tourists again from the beginning of July.

Al Marri said, however, that this was dependent on global trends. Dubai is likely to gradually reopen from the beginning of July but this could be subject to delay until September.

“The thing about the scenario is a global question,” Al Marri said. “Many countries remain closed and it’s more about the bilateral discussion”.

Tourist visas have been suspended since March 17, with residents also unable to return to the UAE. The suspension was put in place to help curb the spread of Covid-19, along with a city-wide National Disinfection Programme.

Since then, the hours of disinfection have been reduced to between 10pm and 6am. Malls and restaurants have also begun to reopen, with strict safety guidelines put in place.

Dubai’s economy is heavily reliant on the hospitality industry and tourists play a huge part in keeping the city running. For now Dubai’s entertainment and attractions are still closed, but food and beverage outlets as well as shopping facilities are gradually beginning to reopen.

Residents are permitted to exercise outside, provided that they wear a mask and gloves at all times. Restaurants and malls can operate at 30 per cent capacity to ensure that visitors can maintain a distance of two metres between each other.

Offices are also now able to open again, but if you can work from home then you should as no office should exceed 30 per cent of its capacity.

Image: Getty