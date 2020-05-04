Wondering which Dubai restaurants are open for business?

As restrictions ease in Dubai, these restaurants have reopened their doors to diners, with strict hygiene and social distancing measures in place. As numbers are capped at 30 per cent for now, it pays to book ahead.

Bookmark this page, as we’ll keep adding to it as more Dubai restaurants reopen their doors.

Amazonico

Welcome to the jungle. Step inside this rainforest-inspired retreat for South American, Asian and European flavours.

Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, daily midday to 10pm. Tel: (04) 5713999. amazonico.ae

Cassette

A little slice of Paris in The Courtyard enclave, Cassette is dishing out its nourishing breakfasts and bountiful lunchtime burgers daily.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, daily, 8am to 5pm. Tel: (04) 349 1966. @cassettedxb

Coya

The modern Peruvian master is back in business, offering a la carte and iftar menus. Fancy staying in? Coya’s home delivery service is still available.

Coya, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 2, daily 12.30pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 3169600. coyarestaurant.com/location-dubai/

Drift Restaurant

Dine poolside at this beachy-keen eatery, where the Med menu, water views and sea breeze will revive you.

Drift Restaurant, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, daily midday to 10pm. Tel: (04) 3152200. driftbeachdubai.com

LPM

Indulge in French-Mediterranean favourites, such as creamy burrata or roast baby chicken, or book the iftar menu from 6.30pm.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, Gate Village No. 8, DIFC, Dubai, daily midday to 10pm, iftar available from 6.30pm to 8pm, Dhs245 per person. Tel: (04) 4390505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Nammos

This glam Mykonos hotspot brings Aegean flair to the Four Seasons.

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 3401002. nammosworld.com

Reif Kushiyaki

Tuck into beef katsu sandos and a clever take on Japan street foods from Reif Othman.

Reif Kushiyaki, Dar Wasl Mall and Nakheel Mall, dine in from iftar to 10pm, delivery midday to 10pm. Tel: (04) 2555142. reifkushiyaki.com

Roka

Zuma’s relaxed little sister, this fresh-faced Japanese eatery is set to take Dubai by storm. Here’s a taste of what to expect.

Roka, The Opus by Omniyat, Level 1, Business Bay, daily 5pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 4397171. rokarestaurant.com/restaurant/roka-dubai

The Duck Hook

From breakfast fry-ups to traditional roasts, British comfort food is order of the day at The Duck Hook.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, daily 6.30am to 10pm. Tel: 800 666353. facebook.com/theduckhookdxb/

Two.0 Cove Beach

The beach and pool remain closed for now, but you can still make the most of Cove Beach’s stellar location, with lunch or dinner overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Two.0 Cove Beach, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, daily midday to 8pm. Email: info@covebeach.com. covebeach.com

Ultra Brasserie

Satisfying breakfasts, wholesome salads and nutritious mains will put a pep back in your step at Ultra.

Ultra Brasserie, Emaar Square, Sun to Thu 8am to 4pm. Tel: (04) 4204572; Marina Plaza, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 2775644. ultra.ae

White Restaurant

Enjoy a Med-Arabic iftar on the poolside terrace at White Restaurant, Atlantis, The Palm.

White Restaurant, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, iftar daily 6pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @whitebeach

