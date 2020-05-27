Check out the Dubai Ice Rink, aquariums and loads more…

In the latest sign that the city is getting back to normal, on Monday, May 27, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, called for the gradual reopening of businesses between 6am and 11pm each day.

This means that Dubai’s gyms, cinemas and entertainment destinations are finally able to reopen to the public. Strict social distancing measures will still be in place, and children under the age of 12 and those over age 60 will not be admitted.

With all of the important stuff out of the way, if you need a little refresher on Dubai’s top and plentiful entertainment destinations, we’re here to help with a handy list of all the info.

Now open

Ski Dubai

What better way to ease the laziness of lockdown than by attacking the slopes at the iconic Ski Dubai – the world’s largest indoor ski slope.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, open from May 27. skidxb.com

Vox Cinemas

For all the movie-buffs in the city, you can finally settle yourselves into Vox Cinemas’ cushy chairs for the latest movies.

Vox Cinemas, various locations, Dubai, open from May 27. voxcinemas.com

Magic Planet

Fun for the whole family, Magic Planet offers rides, games, soft play and a number of other attractions.

Magic Planet, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, open from May 27. magicplanetmena.com

Dreamscape

Dreamscape will take you on a sensory adventure to different lands and even under the sea.

Dreamscape, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, open from May 27. dreamscapeimmersive.com

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Prepare to be mesmerised at the famous Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, which is home to over

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, open from May 27. thedubaiaquarium.com

At The Top Burj Khalifa

For unparalleled, panoramic views of the city, it’s best to head to the tallest building in the world. Viewing platforms at At The Top Burj Khalifa are now open.

At The Top Burj Khalifa, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, open from May 27. burjkhalifa.ae

Kart Drome

Karting destination Kart Drone has now opened its outdoor track for those with a need for speed. It will close at 6.30pm each day, with a last slot available at 6pm. Book online.

Kart Drome, Sheikh Zayed Road, Motor City, Dubai. dubaiautodrome.ae

Coming Soon

Dubai Ice Rink

The huge indoor ice rink at The Dubai Mall is opening soon, ready for you to skate and twirl to your hearts’ content.

Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, opening soon. dubaiicerink.com

The Green Planet

Educating visitors on all things wildlife, The Green Planet has lots to see, from sugar gliders, to native Australian animals and birds to marvel at

The Green Planet by Meeras, City Walk, Dubai, opening soon (not yet allowed). thegreenplanetdubai.com

In a circular detailing which Dubai entertainment destinations could be reopened under the new restrictions, the Dubai government outlined that museums, dolphinariums and open-air shows were also permitted.

Activities excluded in the sector include arcade zones, spring or summer camps, animal encounter activities, interactive activities any big commercial or family events, birthdays or group gatherings.

