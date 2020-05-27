These Dubai attractions are now re-open to the public
Check out the Dubai Ice Rink, aquariums and loads more…
In the latest sign that the city is getting back to normal, on Monday, May 27, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, called for the gradual reopening of businesses between 6am and 11pm each day.
This means that Dubai’s gyms, cinemas and entertainment destinations are finally able to reopen to the public. Strict social distancing measures will still be in place, and children under the age of 12 and those over age 60 will not be admitted.
With all of the important stuff out of the way, if you need a little refresher on Dubai’s top and plentiful entertainment destinations, we’re here to help with a handy list of all the info.
Now open
Ski Dubai
What better way to ease the laziness of lockdown than by attacking the slopes at the iconic Ski Dubai – the world’s largest indoor ski slope.
Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, open from May 27. skidxb.com
Vox Cinemas
For all the movie-buffs in the city, you can finally settle yourselves into Vox Cinemas’ cushy chairs for the latest movies.
Vox Cinemas, various locations, Dubai, open from May 27. voxcinemas.com
Magic Planet
Fun for the whole family, Magic Planet offers rides, games, soft play and a number of other attractions.
Magic Planet, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, open from May 27. magicplanetmena.com
Dreamscape
Dreamscape will take you on a sensory adventure to different lands and even under the sea.
Dreamscape, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, open from May 27. dreamscapeimmersive.com
Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo
Prepare to be mesmerised at the famous Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, which is home to over
Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, open from May 27. thedubaiaquarium.com
At The Top Burj Khalifa
For unparalleled, panoramic views of the city, it’s best to head to the tallest building in the world. Viewing platforms at At The Top Burj Khalifa are now open.
At The Top Burj Khalifa, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, open from May 27. burjkhalifa.ae
Kart Drome
Karting destination Kart Drone has now opened its outdoor track for those with a need for speed. It will close at 6.30pm each day, with a last slot available at 6pm. Book online.
Kart Drome, Sheikh Zayed Road, Motor City, Dubai. dubaiautodrome.ae
Coming Soon
Dubai Ice Rink
The huge indoor ice rink at The Dubai Mall is opening soon, ready for you to skate and twirl to your hearts’ content.
You might also like
Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, opening soon. dubaiicerink.com
The Green Planet
Educating visitors on all things wildlife, The Green Planet has lots to see, from sugar gliders, to native Australian animals and birds to marvel at
The Green Planet by Meeras, City Walk, Dubai, opening soon (not yet allowed). thegreenplanetdubai.com
In a circular detailing which Dubai entertainment destinations could be reopened under the new restrictions, the Dubai government outlined that museums, dolphinariums and open-air shows were also permitted.
Activities excluded in the sector include arcade zones, spring or summer camps, animal encounter activities, interactive activities any big commercial or family events, birthdays or group gatherings.
Images: Social