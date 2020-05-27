Popcorn at the ready…

After several months of closure, Dubai cinemas have now been given the go-ahead to reopen to the public. While this is a sign that life in Dubai is beginning to return to normal, there are a few new measures in place to ensure the safety of all visitors.

Here’s what Dubai cinemas are doing to prepare to welcome you back.

Vox Cinemas

Vox is ready to open its doors again today, Wednesday May 27, in all of its Dubai locations. The cinema also recently launched its drive-in concept which also reopens today, and runs daily at 7.30pm. To ensure the safety of its visitors, Vox has carried out a number of cleaning processes, including using fogging machines to disinfect large areas, and cleaning all guest interaction surfaces.

The capacity has been reduced and physical distancing measures have been put in place in all venues. Guests are encouraged to book their tickets online and pay with contactless methods. All guests are required to wear face masks, while staff members will need to wear a mask, gloves and have a temperature check on arrival.

Reel Cinemas

Reel Cinemas will open on Wednesday May 27 from 12pm with a limited capacity. Families of four are permitted to sit together, with a physical distance of two metres between each group within the theatre. Children under 12 and adults over 60 are not allowed, and visitors may be asked to show their ID to prove their age.

Touchless hand sanitisers will be placed around the cinema and a temperature check will be required on arrival. For food and beverage as well as dine-in experiences, disposable cutlery will be used.

Roxy Cinemas

Roxy Cinemas remains closed for the moment.

Novo Cinemas

Novo Cinemas will open today following the government’s reopening guidelines. Seat allocation will be based with social distancing in mind, but you have the option to request a seat change when you arrive.

