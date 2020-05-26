The next stage in welcoming a ‘new normal’…

In a virtual meeting on Monday May 25, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, called for the gradual reopening of businesses between 6am and 11pm each day.

This includes the reopening of cinemas, gyms and fitness centres, entertainment destinations including ice rinks and dolphinariums. However strict guidelines still apply, such as the rule which restricts anyone under the age of 12 from entering.

The news came alongside the reduction in movement restrictions in the emirate. From Wednesday May 27, residents will be permitted to move freely between 6am and 11pm, while adhering to the social distancing guidelines in place.

I chaired a meeting with Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis& Disaster Management,&we approved the resumption of economic activities from 6am to 11pm,starting May 27.This decision was reached following a comprehensive analysis of health and socio-economic factors of the situation — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 25, 2020

Many of Dubai’s most popular entertainment facilities, gyms and cinemas have been suspended since March. The announcement that these business are free to reopen comes as sign that life is slowly returning to normal.

Dubai gyms have been preparing for this announcement by carrying out deep cleaning and sanitisation across the board.

Stringent measures remain in place despite these re-openings, including a maximum capacity of 30 per cent in each venue. Masks will need to be worn and a distance of two metres should remain between individuals at all times.

HH Sheikh Hamdan said: “We urge all concerned entities in Dubai to intensify awareness efforts and ensure that everyone, at organisational and individual levels, adheres to the precautionary measures and guidelines to protect the well-being of our society”.

Image: Unsplash