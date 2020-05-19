A social media post has had over 200,000 views…

Social media was set alight in Dubai over the past few days, after a jaw-dropping video of a ‘whale’ flipping through the water at The Dubai Fountain at The Dubai Mall was shared.

The video was shared by property developer Emaar, who developed the iconic Dubai Mall itself, on The Dubai Mall Instagram page. It was tagged with the caption, “Wait, what? #TheDubaiFountain at #TheDubaiMall is always full of surprises.

It was popular on social media, racking up over 40,000 views in the first hour since it was shared. Currently, it stands at over 200,000 views. In the clip, the ‘whale’ throws itself gracefully out of the water in front of the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dubai Mall (@thedubaimall) on May 17, 2020 at 3:42am PDT

But was it all it seemed? Well, the answer is no. The whale was actually created using CGI. Credit to the creators, as it looked super realistic.

The video divided opinion on social media, with some Instagram users believing the whale to be real, and some tech-savvy viewers sussing out the special effects straight away.

“It’s a digital hack but it’s beautiful”, wrote Instagram user, @tania.mitra. Another user, @rs_benipal, wrote “Wow. But I am sure it’s not real”.

User, @5268sha wrote, “another poor captured creature”, however The Dubai Mall assured her, writing, “Don’t worry it isn’t real, we just had a whale of a time creating this for you”.

The Dubai Mall, and other malls around the city, are now reopen from 9am to 7pm daily. All are allowed to operate at no more than a 30 per cent capacity, and malls must enforce strict safety measures at all times.

Members of the public who do go shopping in the mall must wear a face mask at all times. Failure to do so could result in a Dhs3,000 fine (previously Dhs1,000).

Image: Social