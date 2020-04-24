There are reduced capacities and trading hours in place…

Last night, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced a partial easing of restrictions on movement in Dubai. Residents no longer needing a permit to leave the home between 6am and 10pm, and Dubai’s restaurants, shopping malls and hair salons can reopen.

While restaurants, shops and salons have been given the green light to recommence trading in Dubai, there are capacity limits in place.

Residents are also urged to continue to “strictly follow precautionary measures”, including wearing a face mask at all times and maintaining a safe physical distance. Here’s what we know.

Dubai restaurants

Restaurants outside malls can serve food and drinks, and receive customers, but must reduce seating capacity to 30 per cent. Seats and tables must be placed two metres apart, and stringent sterilisation guidelines must be followed. Shisha and buffets are still prohibited.

Within malls and shopping centres, food and beverage outlets must maintain a seating density of four square metres per person, with tables spaced two metres apart.

Shopping malls

There are a number of new rules in place for Dubai shopping malls. which are now allowed to open from midday until 10pm.

Capacity for malls and shopping centres is capped at 30 per cent, and people aged three to 12, or 60 and above, are not currently allowed to enter. Shoppers must wear face masks at all times, and everyone will have their temperature checked at the entrance.

Shoppers are also encouraged to use electronic payment options instead of cash, and returns and exchanges are only permitted if the product is faulty.

Salons and barbershops

Hair salons and barbershops can start welcoming clients again, for hair and nail services only. You’ll have to book in advance – and we imagine there’ll be quite a rush on these, as we all race to shed that lockdown look.

The committee stresses that this is by no means a return to business as usual, saying it is “vital that the public follows precautionary and preventative guidelines until the situation is completely normalised.”

And while we no longer need a permit between the hours of 6am and 10pm, residents are still advised to leave their homes for essential purposes only. Don’t forget that face mask, or you could be looking at a Dhs1,000 fine.