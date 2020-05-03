The one-way flights start from just Dhs245…

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will be ready to start flying to Europe from next month. The low-cost airline was due to launch in autumn, but the latest announcement on May 3 suggWizz ests that one-way flights to Budapest and Bucharest will start from June 3.

Flights to Budapest, Hungary will run on Wednesdays and Sundays until September 30 then Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays thereafter. From June 3 you can also fly to Bucharest, Romania on Wednesdays and Sundays until September 30 and then Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays after that.

From September 15, you’ll be able to fly to Katowice in Poland on Tuesdays or Saturdays until October 24, then Mondays and Fridays. Also launching on September 15 are flights to Sofia, Bulgaria every Tuesday and Saturday. Flights to Cluj-Napoca, Romania will run every Wednesday and Sunday from September 16.

One-way flights start from €59.99 (Dhs245) including administration fee and one carry-on bag. As is the case with many low-cost airlines, it looks like cabin baggage will be charged additionally.

In case travel bans impose on the start date of the flight routes, passengers who have booked flights will receive a full cash refund or 120 per cent of the booking value in Wizz credit.

“Today’s announcement underpins our long term dedication to bringing low fares combined with a high quality onboard experience to ever more customers in Abu Dhabi. We are convinced that our passengers will appreciate the convenient flight schedules, the easy online booking system and the wide range of tailor-made travel options Wizz Air offers,” said Jozsef Varadi, CEO of Wizz Air Holdings.

“Wizz Air’s mission feeds into Abu Dhabi’s diversified economic strategy as we continue to stimulate traffic by creating demand to the benefit of growing Abu Dhabi’s touristic and economic diversity,” he added.

Bookings can be made via wizzair.com or on the airline’s app.