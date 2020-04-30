The flights will help people return to their home countries…

Emirates has just announced that it will be operating one-way passenger flights to some countries in May 2020. This is great news if you are currently in Dubai and hoping to get back to your home country.

The Dubai-based airline will make several one-way flights during the first half of the month to Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Manila, Sao Paulo and Shanghai.

Here are the details.

According to a press release from Emirates on April 30, the limited passenger services will operate out of Dubai Terminal 3.

Emirates will fly to Frankfurt, Germany on May 2, 4, 6, 9, 11 and 13; London Heathrow on May 3, 5, 7, 10, 12 and 14; and Manila, Philippines on May 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15 and 16.

The airline will make one flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 3.

Those looking to book on any of the above-mentioned flights can book directly on emirates.com or via their travel agent.

Emirates will also make one flight to Shanghai, China on May 2, but stressed that passengers wishing to travel to Shanghai must contact their embassy or consulate in the UAE.

As with all of Emirates’ repatriation flights, only citizens of the destination countries, and those who meet the countries’ entry requirements, will be allowed to board.

For health and safety reasons, passengers have to wear a face mask while at the airport and for the duration of the flight. Social distancing must be followed, and some in-flight services have been modified to reduce contact and the risk of infection.

At this stage, Emirates is only offering outbound flights from Dubai. The airline’s regular commercial flights are set to remain grounded until July 2020, as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you would like to book one of the Emirates repatriation flights out of Dubai, be sure to check with authorities in your home country to ensure you meet the requirements.

Images: provided