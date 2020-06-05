Who else is counting down to the weekend?

It’s Wednesday, which means we are officially allowed to start dreaming of the weekend. If you were unsure of what to do with yourself this weekend, we’ve got plenty of options that will book up your diary faster than you can say ‘what shall I do’.

Here’s 5 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday

1. Book a staycation

Whilst the luxe new (ish) Beach by FIVE is only open to in-house guests at the Insta-famous FIVE Palm Jumeirah hotel, there’s an epic deal on to make sure you’re one of those people. An overnight stay at the hotel is just Dhs500 which you’ll get back to spend on food and beverage at any of the hotel’s restaurants or at the beach. What better excuse for a staycation?

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs500 overnight stay redeemable on food and beverage. Tel: (04) 455 9999. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Friday

2. Check out a popular Mexican brunch

If you were wondering how to unwind this weekend, look no further than El Secreto, everyone’s favourite brunch. Brought to you by Secret Parties, you’ll feast on an array of tacos, beers and all things Mexican. There’s a maximum of 6 people per table.

El Secreto Brunch, La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, 1pm to 4pm, soft beverages Dhs275, house beverages Dhs375, sparkling Dhs475, champagne Dhs599. secret-parties.com

2. Dine with teddy bears at this cute cafe

Having a chilled one this weekend? Well, you’re invited to a teddy bear’s picnic at Healthy Little Secrets cafe in Dubai’s DIFC. Instead of ‘normal’ social distancing stickers, the owners have used teddy bears of all sizes to mark where customers should sit.

Healthy Little Secrets, DIFC, Dubai, open daily 9am onwards. Tel: (04) 430 6820. @healthylittlesecrets

3. Enjoy 50 percent off botanical drinks this weekend

If you’re a gin lover, there’s only one place to be this weekend. To help celebrate World Gin Day, Dubai’s equally botanical restaurant, The London Project, is offering half price drinks all day on June 13. Just remember as per Dubai regulations, you need to order a main course meal with your drinks.

The London Project, Bluewaters, 12pm to 7pm, Saturday June 13. Tel: (04) 580 8570. thelondonproject.com

Saturday

4. Enjoy a late, long lunch

Not a fan of an early start on a weekend? No problem. Launching from May 29, every Friday and Saturday you’ll be able to visit the iconic Zero Gravity for a late-ish breakfast, Dhs75, from 10am to 12pm, or a long and lazy lunch from 3pm to 6pm, with beverages included, priced from Dhs199.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, breakfast 10am to 12pm, Dhs75, lunch 3pm to 6pm, from Dhs199, bookings encouraged. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

5. Visit a popular Dubai attraction

The Green Planet is now reopen, and as well as discovering over 3,000 tropical plants and animals, you’ll find a number of fascinating animal encounters at the popular Dubai attraction. Go Down Under with a number of animals at the Australian Walkabout, watch sugar gliders jump long distances at the sugar glider encounter or test your nerve at the reptile encounter.

The Green Planet by Meeras, City Walk Dubai, open Monday to Saturday 10am to 6pm, closed Sunday, Dhs120 on the door, Dhs110 online. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Images: Social