Brave the high temperatures and top up your tan…

When it was recently announced that Dubai’s beaches would reopen to the public, we are sure it was met with many a cheer.

Although the temperatures might be on the rise, if you’re still dedicated to topping up your tan, many of Dubai’s most famous beach clubs are waiting to welcome you back, with some awesome food and drinks deals along the way.

Don’t forget your face mask, or you could face a fine.

Here are 5 top beach deals to check out in Dubai this weekend…

Barasti

For a casual beach day, Barasti is always a winner. It’s one of Dubai’s longest lasting beach clubs, and for good reason, with excellent views, a long stretch of sand and an outdoor bar, perfect for chilling out. As always, entry is free.

Barasti, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open from 9am daily, free entry. Tel: (04) 318 1313. barastibeach.com

Cove Beach

Dubai’s public beaches are now reopen so there’s no better excuse to go and chill out for the day. Why not head to Cove Beach this weekend? Guests who wish to spend the day soaking up the sun on the pristine sandy beach will need to bring their own towel and maintain social distancing rules.

Residents who wish to book their sun bed at Cove Beach can do so by calling 050 454 6920 or email info@covebeach.com. Entry is priced at Dhs200 fully redeemable on food and beverages.

Five Beach

Whilst the luxe new (ish) Beach by FIVE is only open to in-house guests at the Insta-famous FIVE Palm Jumeirah hotel, there’s an epic deal on to make sure you’re one of those people. An overnight stay at the hotel is just Dhs500 which you’ll get back to spend on food and beverage at any of the hotel’s restaurants or at the beach. What better excuse for a staycation?

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs500 overnight stay redeemable on food and beverage. Tel: (04) 455 9999. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

White Beach

If you haven’t yet made it to White Beach, one of Dubai’s coolest new beach clubs at the famous Atlantis, The Palm hotel, cancel all other weekend plans. The stunning beach club has Mediterranean vibes with whitewashed furniture, set off with pale blue hues, making you feel like you’re on holiday.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Dhs300 on Fridays redeemable on food and beverages, ‘Sunkissed Brunch’ Saturdays Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 gents, inclusive of food and beverages from 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (055) 200 4321. atlantis.com

Zero Gravity

Does it get much better than the sandy swathes at one of Dubai’s most iconic beach clubs? Even superstar singer, Justin Bieber has paid it a visit. The beach is back open (observing social distancing of course) and we couldn’t be more excited. On a weekend, they do a late lunch deal with food and beverages included, so you could always tag that on to your beach day. It’s priced from Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs249 for guys.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open daily 10am to sunset, Dhs150 on weekends redeemable on food and beverages, booking ahead advised. Tel: (055) 500 9111. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Social