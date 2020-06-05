From water parks to a new brunch…

It’s nearly the weekend and that means it’s time to start planning. There’s plenty to do in Dubai this weekend, from a cute date night to a brand new brunch, chilling out by the pool or letting off some steam at one of Dubai’s famous water parks.

Here’s 5 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

1. Check out a new Thursday night brunch

Wondering what there is to do on a Thursday night these days? Well, Skyline Mask-erade Brunch launches this Thursday and will run each week between 7pm and 9pm. There’s an exciting Japanese three-course set menu available, as well as a selection of cocktails, prepared straight to the table.

Skyline Maskerade, The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents. Tel: (052) 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

2. Enjoy a date night

Missed your date nights that don’t involve sitting in your apartment? Well, Atelier M in Pier 7 has just the thing for you. Enjoy a romantic dinner for two which includes dishes such as roasted artichoke Tortellini, roasted lamb shank and a delicious salted caramel flan.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai, Thursdays 6pm to 9pm, Dhs259 for two. Tel:

3. Go to a water park

In the latest exciting news, Dubai’s water parks have been given the go-ahead to reopen. From Wild Wadi at Jumeirah Beach Hotel to Atlantis, The Palm’s infamous Aquaventure water park, there’s tons for you to enjoy. Social distancing should be followed throughout, whether in queues, on sun loungers, or in the pool.

4. Tuck in to all-you-can-eat dim sum

Are you a fan of delicious dumplings? Well, an all-you-can-eat dim sum feast will definitely tick your boxes. Fuchsia Urban Thai has relaunched its Bottomless Dim Sum Brunch. Running from noon until 4pm on Fridays and Saturdays, the brunch features an endless array of dim sum for Dhs100 per person.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights and Building 4 Bay Square. Fri and Sat, noon to 4pm. Dhs100 for all-you-can-eat dim sum. fuchsiame.com

5. Enjoy a pool day

Let’s face it, we’ve all been waiting months to enjoy a pool day, and now we can as they have reopened to the public. When you book a day pass at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, not only will you have all-day access to the two-tiered swimming pool, you’ll also get the full amount back to spend on food and drinks.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Dubai, Dhs100 midweek and Dhs150 on weekends. jumeirah.com/en/stay/dubai/jumeirah-creekside-hotel

Images: Social/Provided