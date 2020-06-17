Prices start at Dhs100 for a day pass…

To coincide with the reopening of its pools, Jumeriah Hotels & Resorts has unveiled five new daycation deals in Dubai. The offers range from a very wallet-friendly day pass at Jumeirah Creek, right up to a lavish daycation for 10 people at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel – day passes from Dhs100

When you book a day pass at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, not only will you have all-day access to the two-tiered swimming pool, you’ll also get the full amount back to spend on food and drinks. Lap it up in the 25-metre lap pool, or let your kids cool off in the dedicated children’s pool. Pool passes cost Dhs100 midweek and Dhs150 on weekends.

Bookings, visit: jumeirah.com/en/stay/dubai/jumeirah-creekside-hotel

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray – daycations from Dhs1,499 for 10

Gather friends and family for a luxe day at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. From Dhs1,499, you’ll have your own exclusive villa in the Royal Residences from 10am to 7pm, accommodating up to 10 people. The daycation includes use of the lagoon pool and private beach, plus dining at Plaj restaurant, with Dhs500 in resort credit and a 30 per cent discount on selected house beverages.

Bookings, visit: jumeirah.com/en/offers/category-offers/wellness/jumeirah-zabeel-saray/beach-daycation-at-the-royal-residences

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray – day passes from Dhs250

The Palm Jumeirah resort has also launched a Daily Splash Pass. The Jumeirah Zabeel Saray day pass is Dhs250 per person, fully redeemable on food and drinks, with all-day access to the infinity pool and beach.

Bookings, visit: jumeirah.com/en/offers/category-offers/wellness/jumeirah-zabeel-saray/splash-pass-at-jumeirah-zabeel-saray

Jumeirah Al Qasr – daycations from Dhs395

Daycations at this Madinat Jumeirah retreat include use of a hotel room, access to the pools and two-kilometre beach, plus lunch in one of Jumeirah’s signature restaurants. Take your pick of French-Med fare at the French Riviera pop-up, alfresco Greek at Shimmers, Japanese-Peruvian at Kayto, contemporary plates at Summersalt, or pristine seafood at Rockfish.

For a child-free day, hightail it to the newly opened Celeste pool. The 22-metre, adults-only infinity pool boasts beach views and a bar. The Jumeirah Al Qasr Ultimate Daycation starts at Dhs395 midweek and Dhs495 on weekends, with up to two children welcome for a supplement of Dhs95 each. This offer is only available until August 31.

Bookings, visit: jumeirah.com/en/offers/global-offers/ultimate-daycation

Jumeirah Al Naseem – daycations from Dhs395

The first daycation to bound onto the Dubai scene, Jumeirah Al Naseem continues to set a benchmark for beach days. And now that pools are back in business, it’s even more appealing. From Dhs395 midweek and Dhs495 on weekends, get all-day access to the pools, the private beach and a hotel room, plus lunch in one of Jumeirah’s signature restaurants. Up to two children are welcome, for a Dhs95 supplement each.

Bookings, visit: jumeirah.com/en/offers/global-offers/ultimate-daycation

Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts. Rates are subject to fees and taxes. Tel: (04) 3647555. Email: reservations@jumeirah.com. jumeirah.com/en/offers/global-offers/ultimate-daycation

Images: Supplied/Instagram