Earlier this week, water parks in Dubai were given the go-ahead to reopen. Now, first out of the gates is Atlantis Aquaventure, which will officially reopen on Thursday June 18.

Starting tomorrow, Atlantis The Palm’s iconic water park will welcome guests from 9am to sunset, Thursday to Sunday until further notice. To celebrate, Atlantis Aquaventure is offering deep discounts on water park entry and experiences, with savings of 30 to 50 per cent.

Tickets start at Dhs119 for adults and Dhs99 for children, giving you all-day access to the park’s record-breaking waterslides, lazy river and children’s play areas. Yes that’s right, children under the age of 12 are welcome too, so the whole family can enjoy a day of aquatic thrills and chills.

Aquaventure has also halved the price of its three-month and annual passes, now Dhs250 and Dhs495 respectively. For people who already hold an annual pass, you’ll be glad to hear that it has been extended for 100 days, absolutely free.

If you want to upgrade your day, sign up for a dolphin, sea lion or diving experience. For a limited time, Aquaventure is offering 50 per cent off at Dolphin Bay and Sea Lion Point, and 30 per cent off dives in the Ambassador Lagoon.

Entry to the Lost Chambers Aquarium has also been discounted, now priced at Dhs60 for adults and Dhs40 for children. If you’re staying at Atlantis, The Palm, you’ll have free entry to Aquaventure and The Lost Chambers Aquarium.

Health and safety measures

In keeping with the UAE government guidelines, Atlantis Aquaventure will be operating at 50 per cent capacity. To secure your spot, be sure to book tickets in advance – they won’t be available at the gate.

You’ll have to keep your group size to a maximum of 10 people. And social distancing rules must be obeyed in and outside the water. Other safety precautions include individually wrapped towels, and a limited number of changing rooms and lockers.

Atlantis Aquaventure, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Thu to Sun, 9am to sunset. Tel: (04) 426 2000. atlantis.com/dubai/special-offers/splash-sale