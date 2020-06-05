How to put the ‘dab’ in Abu Dhabi this week…

We’re surfing into the new week on the new exciting wave of reopenings. Here’s how to pack the next four days full of ways to fall in love with Abu Dhabi all over again.

Sunday, June 21

1. Salute the sun with this bargain beach pass deal

Fancy five-star hang-out, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is offering a pair of pass options to access their luxurious beach facilities. If you choose to open box number one, you’ll get five day passes for just Dhs500, with Dhs300 of that back to spend as credit on food and drink at the property. If you choose box number two, you’ll be able to get a day pass for Dhs149 with the whole amount back as credit for food and drink. Kids under 12 get in free with a paying adult and you’ll need to bring your own towels, masks and sunscreen.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor, 9am to 6pm daily, Tel: (02) 654 3333.

Monday, June 22

2. Put a smile on your face with the Belgian Cafe’s happy hour

It may have a population roughly the size of the UAE, but Belgium is a world leader in epicurean pursuits. It’s famous for exceptional chocolate, hops, football and food, and you can enjoy all of the above at the InterContinential’s homage to the small-but-mighty European nation, Belgian Cafe. Pro hack: You can do it for less with the daily happy hour between 4pm and 9pm, giving you 50 per cent off selected beverages.

Belgian Cafe, InterContinental Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St – Al Bateen, open daily from 12 noon to 9pm. Tel: (800) 423 463.

Tuesday, June 23

3. There’s a French revolution waiting for your fork at Fouquet’s

Fouquet’s Parisian-style brasserie is possibly the most romantic setting you’re likely to find outside of a Disney movie. Located at Louvre Abu Dhabi it has reopened for lunch and dinner seatings ahead of its host museum (which opens on June 24). Enjoy dishes such as Burgundy snails, sole meunière and shoulder of lamb, served with green lentil hummus and grilled kale.

Fouquet’s,Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tue to Sun (closed Monday) 12 noon to 9pm. Tel: (02) 205 4200

Wednesday, June 24

4. Fall in Louvre with Abu Dhabi cultural sites once more.

Wednesday June 24 is the date the capital’s culture cravers have been waiting for, with a number of important sites reopening their doors to visitors. This includes Louvre Abu Dhabi, with its intelligently curated collection of historical artefacts and important artworks spanning thousands of years of human creativity.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tue to Sun (closed Monday) 10am to 6.30pm (3 hours maximum per visitor and booking in advance is essential). Tel: (600) 565566, louvreabudhabi.ae

5. Find out how much sush you can fit in your bouche

Two bits of trivia for you sushi fans: Did you know that in traditional sushi etiquette, soaking the fish part of your roll is acceptable but you’re not supposed dip the rice side into the soy? Doing so could potentially cause an unsightly unbinding of the rice. In far less judgy news — you can Explore Japanese cuisine’s MVP at The Foundry’s unlimited sushi night, where you can dip your way through a wide range of authentic sushi, maki and sashimi

The Foundry, Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, brunch 7pm to 9pm every Wed, Dhs185 with soft drinks, Dhs245 house drinks. Tel: (02) 8184888. tsogosunhotels.com

Images: Supplied/Getty/Instagram