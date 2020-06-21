The DCT hints that a public beach will be one of the first to carry the Go Safe certificate…

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) has launched a new ‘Go Safe’ certification campaign to help clarify what attractions in the capital have been verified as complying with pandemic safety precautions.

The DCT has already awarded its first certificate to the W Hotel on Yas Island.

In a press release issued today, it said that the next wave of certification will include six more hotels, four attractions, two theme parks, two malls and, crucially, a public beach.

Of course private hotel beaches have been open for a short while already, but this move will, whenever it happens, open up the emirate’s coastline to residents that aren’t in a position to book in for a staycation or beach pass.

Expect there to be strict rules on social distancing and the wearing of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves.

For some time now, we’ve also heard rumblings from Saadiyat Beach Club that their own stretch of shore might be opening up soon.

Recent posts to their Instagram accounts have teased messages such as ‘better days are coming’ and ‘we’ll be tiptoeing through paradise again soon’.

As soon as we have more information about dates, times and locations we will keep you posted.

