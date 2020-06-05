5 great things to do in Dubai this week

Furry friends, beach days, and a spot of rain…

A new week has arrived and as we welcome the return of all of our favourite hotspots, there’s some new deals to check out as well. Remember to stay safe and practice social distancing, whatever you decide to do.

Here’s five fun things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday June 28

1. Celebrate National Ceviche Day

It’s a dish that Peruvian restaurant, Coya takes seriously on a normal day, so you’d be sensible to expect big things from them on National Ceviche Day (officially June 24). And you’d be right. Today, June 28, you can get hold of a whole ceviche platter for just Dhs368. Included in the combo are: Lubina Clasica (sea bass); Atun Chifa (yellowfin tuna); Pargo a la Trufa (red snapper); Salmon Nikkei (salmon); Hongos (mushroom) and Mixto (mixed seafood).

COYA Dubai, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Sunday June 28, 12.30pm to 11pm, Dhs368. Tel: (04) 316 9600. coyarestaurant.ae

Monday June 29

2. Check out The Green Planet’s new addition

For the first time in the UAE, Dubai is now home to a Tamandua Anteater. The cute character hasn’t been given a name yet (The Green Planet normally asks its fans to make suggestions), but is settling in well to his new environment. At two-years-old, he’s learning a lot in his new home, current lessons include how to voluntarily walk into his crate, stand on a scale, and stay still for biologists’ inspections. Currently, children under the age of 12 are allowed to visit the Green Planet Cafe, but the main attraction remains closed to under 12’s and over 60’s.