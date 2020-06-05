5 great things to do in Dubai this week
Furry friends, beach days, and a spot of rain…
A new week has arrived and as we welcome the return of all of our favourite hotspots, there’s some new deals to check out as well. Remember to stay safe and practice social distancing, whatever you decide to do.
Here’s five fun things to do in Dubai this week.
Sunday June 28
1. Celebrate National Ceviche Day
It’s a dish that Peruvian restaurant, Coya takes seriously on a normal day, so you’d be sensible to expect big things from them on National Ceviche Day (officially June 24). And you’d be right. Today, June 28, you can get hold of a whole ceviche platter for just Dhs368. Included in the combo are: Lubina Clasica (sea bass); Atun Chifa (yellowfin tuna); Pargo a la Trufa (red snapper); Salmon Nikkei (salmon); Hongos (mushroom) and Mixto (mixed seafood).
COYA Dubai, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Sunday June 28, 12.30pm to 11pm, Dhs368. Tel: (04) 316 9600. coyarestaurant.ae
Monday June 29
2. Check out The Green Planet’s new addition
For the first time in the UAE, Dubai is now home to a Tamandua Anteater. The cute character hasn’t been given a name yet (The Green Planet normally asks its fans to make suggestions), but is settling in well to his new environment. At two-years-old, he’s learning a lot in his new home, current lessons include how to voluntarily walk into his crate, stand on a scale, and stay still for biologists’ inspections. Currently, children under the age of 12 are allowed to visit the Green Planet Cafe, but the main attraction remains closed to under 12’s and over 60’s.
The Green Planet by Meeras, City Walk Dubai, open Mon to Sat 10am to 6pm, closed Sun. Dhs120 on the door, Dhs110 online. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com
3. Visit the new Tashas Cafe in Al Barsha
With three outlets already in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi, a new Tashas Cafe can be found in Al Barsha, across from Al Barsha Pond Park. Tashas is known for having individual themes in each outlet, and the latest one is no different. The concept for the Al Barsha cafe is inspired by Le Jardin Secret in Marrakech.
Tashas Cafe, 0-4, Galleria Mall, Al Barsha, daily, 9am to 10pm. Tel: (04) 589 3322. tashascafe.com
Tuesday June 30
4. Head to the Rain Room in Sharjah
Sharjah Art Foundation opened its popular Rain Room attraction on June 26. The immersive installation is a permanent fixture by Random International that invites visitors to walk into a downpour without getting drenched. It works using networked 3D tracking cameras, which have been placed around the installation to detect your movement. Once detected, it will send feedback to the system to stop the rain from falling in the location you are standing.
Rain Room, Al Mujarrah, Sharjah, Sat to Thur 9am to 9pm, Fri 4pm to 9pm, Dhs25 adults, Dhs15 students (under 22) and teachers (ID required), under 12s and 60 years and over currently not allowed. Tel: (06) 561 0095. sharjahart.com
Wednesday July 1
5. Enjoy a bargain pool day
An adult day pass to the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah costs Dhs129. It’s fully redeemable on food and drinks at any of the hotel’s eateries, including Wavebreaker Beach and Grill, Mango Tree Thai, and McGettigan’s JBR. For children aged six to 12, it’s Dhs65, and kids aged five and under are free.
Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR, daily 8am to 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 3182582. hilton.com/Dubai