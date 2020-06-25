And relax…

Are you in need of a little ‘you’ time? That quiet part of the day where you can treat yourself to a little relaxation at one of the UAE’s top luxury spas. Well, you’ll probably be pleased to know that one particular spa has reopened – and it’s one of the first.

Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont Ajman is reopening to the public from tomorrow, Friday June 26. To celebrate, the spa is offering all guests 20 per cent off a range of spa treatments and facilities if you book a staycation. What better excuse for a trip with your bestie?

As well as the spa, Fairmont Ajman is reopening the private Hammam room. If you’ve never experienced a Hammam treatment, you need to. It’s a traditional Turkish bath, where you’ll lay on hot stone and enjoy a cleansing, exfoliating, massaging and moisturising treatment.

If you’re partial to a good massage to let the tension melt away, you could opt for The Willow Stream Ajman Signature Massage, which ‘works to renew and refresh body and mind through inhalation of the signature organic calm-mind essential oil.’

After a body massage, the treatment is followed up with an Indian scalp massage, using grapefruit and black pepper. Following that, you’ll enjoy a full body stretch to improve flexibility. We feel more relaxed just thinking about it.

If you’re going to visit Fairmont Ajman for the spa, why not make a night of it and enjoy a staycation? Guests who do book one will be able to enjoy a 20 per cent discount on the entire spa menu, when booking the UAE resident’s offer.

Not only that, but you’ll also get 20 per cent off the best available room rate and 20 per cent off food and beverage at Spectrum and Gioia restaurants. Additionally, there’s complimentary WiFi and complimentary access to the kids club and fitness facilities.

See you there…

Willow Stream Spa, Fairmont Ajman, Ajman, UAE, opens Friday June 26. Tel: (06) 701 5757. fairmont.com

Images: Provided