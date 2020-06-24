The seductive stretch of shoreline is once again open…

As of Tuesday June 23, Saadiyat Beach Club is back open to the public.

The venue offers a serene space to salute both sun and sea, as well as the opportunity to dive into some great food.

On-site restaurants include, Safina (open 8am to 9pm) which offers a sophisticated setting and authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

La Salle (5pm to 9pm) provides a more intimate perch, and comes with dreamy sea views and a menu strongly influenced by the Provencal region of Southern France.

The brand also teased that their brunch would be returning on July 3, so stay tuned for the details on that.

A day pass to Saadiyat beach club is Dhs250, or Dhs 375 for the weekend — which allows you to stay from 8am to sunset. And if you want to take a dip in the hazy blues, you’ll need to bring your own towel.

In compliance with government Covid-19 policies, the gym and the pool are both still closed.

You’ll also need to book in advance via the saadiyatbeachclub.ae website, as there is a strict capacity limit in place.

