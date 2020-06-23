Get Insta-ready…

Many of Dubai’s luxury hotels have now reopened to the public, with staycation and pool deals-galore. One super-popular hotel that has yet to open is W Dubai – The Palm, but now, there’s not long to wait.

Eagle-eyed followers of the swanky hotel brand might have seen that today, June 23, W Dubai – The Palm, located on the Palm Jumeirah, announced via Instagram that it would be throwing open its doors to the public, once again, on July 30.

In more exciting news, the hotel’s seriously Insta-worthy pools will be reopen for business once again on July 30, as will the pool bar at the Wet Deck pool. Thus far, it’s not yet confirmed when the pools’ popular brunches will return.

As is the new normal, it’s expected that social distancing measures will be put in place for those wishing to use the pool areas, when they open.

Staycations and vacations are available now to book online or via phone. Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to get a 25 per cent discount on stays, which could work out at Dhs520 per night, plus taxes, with breakfast included. Rates for non Marriott Bonvoy members may vary.

Guests visiting the eclectic hotel can expect lively and colourful decor, wow-worthy views out across the Arabian Gulf and some seriously cool design. Cameras at the ready.

Restaurant-wise, LIV all day dining is confirmed to open on July 30. As yet, there has been no confirmation on whether the hotel’s popular restaurants, such as Italian haunt Torno Subito or picture-perfect rooftop bar SoBe will reopen on the same date.

W Dubai – The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, reopening on July 30. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

Images: W Dubai – The Palm