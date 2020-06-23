You can shop online right now…

Hold onto your wallets ladies, as we have a big shopping announcement to make. British fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing has launched its e-commerce store in the UAE. The site is live now, and available to everyone in the UAE, as well as a few other Middle East locations.

To celebrate the launch, PrettyLittleThing has a limited-time sale, where shoppers can get 25 per cent off everything except the sale and beauty categories. Just enter the code GET25 at the checkout to redeem the discount offer.

PrettyLittleThing.ae covers a huge range of categories for women’s fashion, beauty and lifestyle products. This includes dresses, tops, activewear, denim, sleepwear, swimwear, shoes and so much more. The brand also carries ‘PLT ranges’ which cater for tall, petite and plus size ladies as well as basic ranges and sportswear, making it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION • BEAUTY • LIFESTYLE (@prettylittlething) on Jun 22, 2020 at 1:00am PDT

Shipping to the UAE will take between four and six working days to be delivered, at a cost of Dhs30. If you need to make a return, the current policy allows for 60 days however the cost of shipping the products back will be at the customer’s expense.

The brand is known for promoting diversity, inclusivity and body positivity and regularly works with a wide range of influential figures in both the UK and the US. PrettyLittleThing is owned by the same group as Boohoo.com and was founded in 2012.

Shop now at prettylittlething.ae.