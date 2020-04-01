The TRA’s list of 52 online shopping apps is certified ‘fresh’…

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has put together a list of apps that proves, there is no excuse for not staying home and doing your shopping online.

Their constantly updated list of online vendor apps includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, store aggregators, fresh fruit and vegetable providers, water delivery services and pharmacies.

Each of the stores featured on the list has an embedded link that will take you straight to either the Apple or Google Play stores, depending on whether you’re team iPhone or team Android. There’s no prejudice when it comes to shopping.

Order your groceries at:

Union Coop, Carrefour, Amazon, Noon, LuLu, Talabat, Instashop, Trolley, ValuCart and Aswooqonline.

There are meat and fish delivery services too:

Martin’s Meats, Spring Bok, Zabayeh, Tazj and AlMawashi.

Get fresh fruit and vegetables from:

Kibsons, NRTC Fresh, Farmbox, Organic F&C, Baladialain and QualityFood.

Water courtesy of:

Waterwa, Masafi, Mykom and Mai Dubai

Pharmacies services are available at:

Talabat, 800 Pharmacies and Life Pharmacy

You can access the full list, along with links to download each of the apps at tra.gov.ae.

What’s On has made their own lists of important apps that are worth bookmarking.

