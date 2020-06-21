Shop for a variety of items online, without stepping foot inside the airport…

One of the many perks of international travels is the duty-free shopping you can do at the airport. And now, thanks to Dubai Duty Free’s newest venture, you won’t have to wait to travel to visit the duty-free stores anymore.

Dubai Duty Free has launched a home delivery service. You can now shop for a variety of items on their website, uae.dubaidutyfree.com, and they will deliver those items right to your doorstep.

You’ll find an impressive range of beauty products, food, the latest tech gadgets, toys, jewellery, fashion and watches, with special discounts and offers up for grabs.

Currently, alcohol is not included in the Home Delivery Specials range.

The best news? Just like when you shop at the Dubai Duty Free at the airport, there are no duty charges on your purchases.

Here’s how it works…

The process is the same as with any other online shopping site. Add the items you wish to purchase to your cart, and upon check-out you will be asked to create an account or log in.

Add in or select your delivery address and you will be taken to the payment page.

VAT will be added to your total, along with any shipping fees. For orders above Dhs150, delivery is free across the UAE.

Similar to other delivery services in the country, the Dubai Duty Free home delivery service is taking all the necessary safety precautions and also offering contactless delivery.

If you are travelling, the Dubai Airport Duty Free has also recently reopened for business after services were temporarily suspended in March. A number of strict measures will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

