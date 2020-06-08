Travellers will now be able to shop in the airport once more…

In another reassuring sign that UAE travel is starting to return to normal, Dubai Airport Duty Free has announced that it is now reopen for business, allowing travellers transiting the airport to once again buy goods.

The service had been temporarily suspended since March 25 as a result of restrictions on travel. Duty Free has partially re-opened its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB), and a number of strict measures will be in place to ensure everyones safety.

Colm McLoughlin Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and chief executive officer, said: “We were very pleased to receive the approval from the Government authorities to open our shops in Concourse B-West and we are happy to be back and serving our customers once more.

#Dubai Duty Free Welcomes Passengers as Concourse B – West Re-openshttps://t.co/iwHIHKYjlj pic.twitter.com/5Dao0gMIKo — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 7, 2020

He added, “We have been planning the re-opening since mid-April and have put in place an extensive range of sanitisation and re-zoning measures that will ensure the safety of our customers and our staff.”

In further positive news, McLoughlin also said, “We expect to open our retail operation in Terminal 2 later this week, so that is more good news for passengers flying on non-Emirates flights.”

Safety measures put in place at the Duty Free in Concourse B include floor markings directing shoppers, a one trolley per shopper policy, plexiglass at the point of sale, cash and product sanitisation equipment and lots more. Shoppers are also encouraged to use contactless payment.

If you don’t fancy doing your duty free shopping that way, you can use a special concierge service, where you order your goods at the concierge desk, which will then be picked up by Dubai Duty Free staff and delivered to you for payment.

Or, if you really want to plan ahead, Dubai Duty Free has reintroduced its click and collect service, meaning you can order your goods up to 48 hours before travelling, and collect them at Departures.

Images: Dubai Media Office