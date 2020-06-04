It takes the number of destinations up to 29 in total…

As travel restrictions continue to ease across the globe, Emirates Airline is adding to its list of scheduled passenger flights.

The Dubai-based airline has just announced that it will recommence passenger flights to an additional 16 cities, starting June 15. This will bring Emirates tally of destinations to 29.

Emirates offers flights for passengers to 29 cities and resumes transits through its @DXB hub. #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter https://t.co/HSEuQg07p7 pic.twitter.com/OygIa8xmG0 — Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 4, 2020

The additional destinations include Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane. Flights will be available to book via emirates.com or through travel agents.

The announcement follows news that the UAE Federal Government has lifted restrictions on transit passengers services. Travellers will now be able to fly between Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific via UAE airports.

According to a statement from Emirates, from June 8 the airline will also commence “flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for travellers from Pakistan who wish to connect onwards to other Emirates destinations”.

Ongoing travel restrictions

Emirates stresses that travel restrictions are still in place in many countries, including the UAE. “Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Residents returning to the UAE can check the latest requirements at: emirates.com/ae/english/help/flying-you-home/.”

Safety measures

For those travelling with Emirates, additional health and safety measures are in place. All passengers will be provided with free hygiene kits, including a face mask, gloves, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitiser. In-flight service has been modified, and social distancing must be observed.