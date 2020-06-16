All water and aquatic parks can reopen following these guidelines…

It’s time to get splashy again with one of our favourite family-friendly pastimes. Dubai’s water parks have been given the go-ahead to reopen, provided that they follow a strict set of safety guidelines.

A circular distributed to the water and aquatics parks states that all attractions, including rides and slides can reopen as well as interactive sessions. Showers and locker rooms are also permitted to reopen.

However kids soft play areas, ball pits, rock climbing walls, inflatable zones, trampolines are not allowed to open yet. Arcade and gaming zones, one on one meet and greets, events and live entertainment as well as parades will also have to stay on hold a while longer.

Staff will be required to follow safety guidelines, including temperature checks, masks and gloves. The parks will need to undergo a pre-opening washdown and sterilisation, all water systems will need to be checked as well to ensure they are safe after prolonged shutdown.

An appointed hygiene manager will need to be on site, with a mandatory full sterilisation of the facility each week. Visitors will not be permitted to enter if they have a body temperature of 37.5 degrees celsius or higher.

Customers who have bought their ticket online, or who have annual passes will be given priority entry to reduce the level of contact. Currently the parks can operate at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity.

Social distancing should be followed throughout, whether in queues, on sun loungers, or in the pool. Parents and carers should be mindful to ensure their child follows the guidelines, however staff and lifeguards are also permitted to enforce the rules.

Image: Wild Wadi