Who else has been practising their singing from their balconies?

Barsha Heights karaoke bar Lucky Voice is back – and it’s open seven days a week with plenty of events to help fill your days with song, catch-ups with friends, great food and drink, and more.

Since reopening on May 27, the much-loved music spot has put into place all the necessary precautions to keep you, your mates, and the staff safe.

In keeping with the new safety precautions, you will need to book a table in advance on 800-58259 (aka LUCKY). You will also need to limit your singing bandmates to a maximum of four per table.

Do note, though, that you will only be able to order drinks when you get food as well.

Here are three events to get you and your mates excited.

It’s A London Thing (Ladies and Gents Night)

Every Tuesday starting tomorrow, June 16, It’s A London Thing (Ladies and Gents Night) will take place at Lucky Voice from 4pm to 10pm. Guests can enjoy three house drinks plus a main course for just Dhs99. Fancy a pint? Pay Dhs149 instead and get a selection of beers plus a main course.

Happy Hour

When Happy Hour is in full swing at Lucky Voice, drinks start at Dhs30 a pop. You’ll have six hours to enjoy the special offers on Friday, from 2pm to 8pm, and four hours from Saturday to Thursday, from 4pm to 8pm.

Brunch IN Loud

Fans of the Lucky Voice Friday brunch will be thrilled to know that it’s back. Previously called Brunch Out Loud, the brunch features unlimited food and beverages, which diners can enjoy from 2pm to 5pm. Prices are Dhs195 for the soft drink package, Dhs250 for house drinks and Dhs350 for sparkling.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights, Dubai, 2pm to 10pm on Friday, 4pm to 10pm Saturday to Thursday. Tel: (800) 58259. luckyvoice.ae

Images: provided