Dine for free when you visit this popular Dubai attraction midweek…

Whoever came up with the saying ‘There’s no such thing as a free lunch’ forgot to tell the folks at The Green Planet.

The City Walk attraction has just reopened its doors, including access to the all-new, rainforest-themed Green Planet Cafe. To celebrate, it’s giving all visitors breakfast or lunch on the house to all visitors.

There are no strings attached. All you need to do is buy your entry ticket online or at the gate, and you’ll be entitled to one free dish from the Green Planet Cafe menu.

The Tropical Meal Deal is available from Monday to Thursday, from 10am to 6pm, and is valid with every general admission ticket. Drinks and sides aren’t included in the deal, but we’re sure you’ll find something to suit on the menu. Breakfast options include eggs Benedict and colourful acai bowls. For lunch, refuel with pizzas, burgers and pastas.

Build up an appetite by exploring this incredible indoor rainforest, home to 3,000 tropical plants and animals. Encounter everything from sloths and snakes to sugar gliders as you make your way around the forest floor, midstory and canopy.

The Green Planet also recently added two new animal encounters. These include the chance to experience the life of a Green Planet Biologist, and the VIP tour.

Children under the age of 12 are allowed to visit the Green Planet Cafe, but the main attraction remains closed to under 12s and over 60s.

The Green Planet by Meeras, City Walk Dubai, open Mon to Sat 10am to 6pm, closed Sun. Dhs120 on the door, Dhs110 online. Tropical Meal Deal is available Mon to Thu. Tel: (04) 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com