The list of destinations continues to grow…

Emirates Airline has just announced that it will add another four destinations to its passenger schedule in July.

The Dubai-based carrier will recommence services to Cairo and Tunis on July 1, Glasgow from July 15, and Malé from July 16.

Emirates adds flights to Cairo, Glasgow, Malé and Tunis, bringing passenger destination network to over 50 cities in July. https://t.co/gNyua2xdJH #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/XAj1uMsx58 — Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 29, 2020

Flights to these destinations will be welcomed by many residents in Dubai, given that Egypt, Tunisia and the Maldives will be opening up to tourists in July. Read our guide to 13 destinations that are welcoming travellers from the UAE.

The addition of these four cities will bring Emirates’ list of destinations up to 52. The flights offer connections between the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

As of June 23, Dubai residents are permitted to travel abroad, so long as they apply for a return permit, and follow the necessary steps upon their return to the UAE.

From July 7, tourists will be allowed to enter Dubai, according to a number of health and safety measures, including Covid-19 testing on arrival.

Emirates reminds all customers that there are still travel restrictions in place across much of the globe. Travellers will only be accepted on flights in they meet the eligibility and entry requirements of their destination.

Travel guidelines for Dubai residents

According to the Emirates website, all Dubai residents must apply for approval to return to Dubai, “whether you are returning after the travel restrictions or you want to fly out of Dubai and return.”