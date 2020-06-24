Tourists will be welcomed back to the UAE from July 7…

For people living outside of the UAE who have been dreaming of their Dubai vacations (or even UAE residents missing a staycation), there’s not long to wait. It was recently announced that the UAE would be welcoming tourists once again from July 7.

If you were wondering how hotel stays might work in this ‘new normal’ world we are living in currently, wonder no more. Dubai Tourism has released a video showing how Dubai’s hotel guests will be welcomed back.

.@DubaiTourism inspectors ensure that the health and safety of hotel guests in #Dubai remains a top priority by regularly monitoring the implementation of precautionary measures across all high-frequency tourism spots. pic.twitter.com/EiFVj6bjgv — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 23, 2020

The clip, which was released on the Dubai Media Office official Twitter account shows a family of three arriving to the luxury Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel. Whilst wearing masks, their temperature is checked upon arrival and they’re shown digital safety guidelines at check-in.

Upgraded facilities and housekeeping are highlighted, such as deep-cleaning of the hotel’s main public areas. The family is shown to their room, before they walk out onto the balcony with a view of the iconic Burj Al Arab in front of them.

Next, the clip highlights how social distancing will be observed at all times, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get the sort of freedom you’re used to on holiday; with the family visiting the pool, beach and gym (where a temperature check will be taken prior to use).

In a new contactless manner, restaurants will use a digital menu system which customers will be able to download on their phones and order from there. The clip ends with the note ‘We will see you soon. Stay safe”.

For any tourists who do come to the UAE as of July 7 there are a range of protocols to follow. Travel requirements include:

Filling in a ‘Health Declaration Form’ before arrival

Holding valid health insurance

Taking a PCR test with a maximum validity of four days (96 hours) ahead of the date of travel, and showing proof they are Covid-19 free upon arrival to Dubai. If not, they will undergo a PCR test at Dubai airport

Thermal screening on arrival, and submit to retesting if symptoms are suspected

Downloading and registering on the ‘Covid19 DXB smart app’

Should a tourist test positive, they will have to isolate themselves at an institutional facility provided by the government for 14 days at their own expense

