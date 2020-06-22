We’ll keep updating this list as new announcements are made…

With news that international travel is opening up for Dubai residents from June 23, we take a look at exactly which countries are currently open to UAE citizens and residents. Here are some of the holiday options we’ve found, including flight details where possible.

As this situation is constantly evolving and governments are frequently updating their travel guidelines, please be sure to check with local authorities for the most up-to-date details before making any bookings.

Egypt

According to Reuters, Egypt will open its main seaside resorts to all tourists from July 1. The areas due to reopen include southern Sinai, where the resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Dahab are located, Red Sea province, home to the Hurghada and Marsa Alam resorts, and Marsa Matrouh on the Mediterranean, a cabinet statement said.

Getting there: Emirates is offering flights from Dubai to Cairo, starting July 1.

Greece

Greece began opening to tourists on June 15, using a two-tiered system. According to Associated Press, until June 30 visitors from the UAE “will be subject to mandatory testing for the coronavirus upon arrival and a quarantine period of one or two weeks.” From July 1, Greece’s international airports will reopen to flights from abroad, with random screening applying to all arriving passengers.

Getting there: Emirates looks set to resume flights to Athens from July 17.

Iceland

Iceland will reopen to tourists from the Schengen region on June 15, with mandatory Covid-19 testing or quarantine on arrival. According to VisitIceland.com, the nation hopes to open to all countries from July 1.

Getting there: Non-direct flights are available via KLM and Icelandair.

Lebanon

According to Reuters, Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport will open for commercial flights from July 1, with a reduced capacity. According to The National, “all passengers will be tested for Covid-19 upon arrival, with home quarantine rules in place”.

Getting there: Emirates will be flying to Beirut four times a week, starting July 1.

The Maldives

The Maldives is ready to welcome the world with open arms next month. They will be offering visas on arrival, with no quarantine or additional fees. According to CNN, “the Indian Ocean destination will welcome back tourists of all nationalities in July.”

Getting there: Emirates is yet to resume flights to Male, so you may have to prepare for a few stopovers en route.

Malta

Malta will initially open to certain countries from July 1 (not including UAE residents). According to the Evening Standard, Malta will then lift restrictions on all other flight destinations on July 15, opening up this Mediterranean island to the rest of the world.

Getting there: Emirates has yet to resume fights to Malta, so search online for connecting options.

Seychelles

Got a private jet or superyacht at your disposal? Then you’re one of the lucky few who’s welcome to travel to the Seychelles. Not a member of the one per cent? You may have to wait a little longer until commercial flights resume to this Indian Ocean hideaway, hopefully some time in July.

Getting there: If you don’t have a jet or megayacht, you’ll have to wait for news on commercial services.

Sri Lanka

Ok, technically not July, but we figure you’ll let us sneak this one in… A favourite for Dubai holidaymakers, Sri Lanka is set to welcome tourists back from August 1. Upon arrival, travellers will need to present a negative Covid-19 test that’s been taken within the past 72 hours. They’ll be retested at the airport, and must spend the first 24 hours nearby while they wait for the results. They’ll then need to do another test five to seven, then 10 to 12 days later. All visitors must apply for a visa in advance online, and can only book approved hotels.

Getting there: Emirates has commenced one-way flights from Colombo to the UAE. Return flights will begin from July 16.

Tunisia

The North African nation will open its borders to tourists from June 27. According to Bloomberg, travellers must carry a medical certificate showing that they are Covid-19 negative. Hotels and resorts will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Getting there: Emirates looks set to resume direct flights to Tunis from July 17.

Turkey

Turkey is rolling out the welcome mat in July, removing restrictions on all domestic and international travel. According to Hurriyet News, all arrivals into Turkey will undergo health screening, and will have to have a Covid-19 test if they are showing any symptoms.

Getting there: Emirates will start flying to Istanbul twice a week, from June 25.

