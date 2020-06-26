Flights include Osaka, Athens and Rome…

Emirates Airline has announced seven additional passenger destinations to its offering, taking the total to 48. The local airline revealed destinations in Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East to its growing selection.

Destinations include Khartoum, Sudan (from July 3), Amman, Jordan (from July 5), Osaka, Japan (from July 7), Narita, Japan (from July 8), Athens, Greece, Larnaca, Cyprus and Rome, Italy (all July 15). The news comes after Dubai announced its reopening plans to allow tourists from July 7.

Other destinations previously announced to begin flying in July include Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on July 1 and Barcelona and Washington DC on July 15. Taking the total of additional destinations in July to 14.

If you’re looking to travel overseas, the new guidelines state that you must take a Covid-19 test no more than 48 hours before your flight, and you’ll only be permitted to travel upon a negative result. You should also download the Al Hosn contact tracing app.

A ‘Health Declaration Form’ will need to be filled in they stating they are clear from Covid-19 symptoms. The airline has the right to refuse any passenger displaying any symptoms.

It’s worth remembering that travel restrictions still remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on a flight if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination country.

When you return you’l l be required to take a PCR test to be screened for Covid-19. You’ll have to stay in quarantine until you get your results, if you test negative you won’t have to quarantine (just ensure to carry on social distancing). If the test comes back positive then quarantine for 14 days and monitor your health.

Visit emirates.com/wherewefly for details on the protocols of each destination countries.