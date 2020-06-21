Residents will be able to return soon…

New updates have been made regarding air travel into and out of Dubai by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. As well as citizens and residents in the city being able to travel to other countries from June 23, and residents stuck outside the country can start returning from June 22.

The updates were announced late evening on June 21 under the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the follow-up of Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The protocols have a list of requirements for all passengers which have been outlined below.

Return of UAE residents

Foreign nationals holding residency visas issued in Dubai will be able to return to the emirate starting tomorrow, Monday June 22 2020.

Residents will be required to pre-book flights on any airline on the condition they get approval coordinated between Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) and the airlines.

Residents must fill a ‘Health Declaration Form’ beforehand stating they are clear from Covid-19 symptoms. The airline has the right to refuse any passenger displaying any symptoms.

UAE residents travelling overseas

Citizens and residents will be allowed to travel to any foreign country starting Tuesday June 23 provided the destination countries agrees to receive them. They should commit to observing precautionary measures of that country.

A 'Health Declaration Form' will need to be filled stating they stating they are clear from Covid-19 symptoms. The airline has the right to refuse any passenger displaying any symptoms.

Upon arrival to Dubai airports the following protocol will take place

Residents have to undergo a PCR test to screen them for Covid-19.

They will have to register their details on the ‘Covid19 DXB smart app’ before leaving the terminal. They should not leave their house until they receive the test results. If they test positive, they will have to stay at home (if conditions of quarantine are met) and insolate for 14 days.

If a resident lives in a high-density housing facility, the resident’s employer will need to make arrangements for isolation facility.

International tourists

Visitors and tourists from overseas will be welcomed from Tuesday July 7.

A ‘Health Declaration Form’ will need to be filled prior to embarking and a valid health insurance will be required.

Tourists must do a PCR test with a maximum validity of four days (96 hours) ahead of the date of travel.

Documents showing proof that passenger is Covid-19 free will need to be shown upon arrival upon arrival to Dubai. If not, they will undergo a PCR test at the airport.

Passengers will be subjected to thermal screening and if suspected of showing symptoms, they will be re-tested at the airport.

Travellers must download and register on the the ‘Covid19 DXB smart app’ – this is critical as it eases the coordination and communication with health authorities if they experience Covid-19 symptoms.

Should a tourist test positive, they will have to isolate themselves at an institutional facility provided by the government for 14 days at their own expenses.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management stressed that travellers should commit to the above protocol and to being responsible to ensure their safety and that of others.

