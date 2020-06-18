The announcement comes as the UAE prepares to relax travel restrictions from June 23…

Emirates has added another 10 cities to its passenger schedule, taking the current tally to 40 destinations. Over the coming weeks, Emirates will resume flights to the following cities:

June 20 – Colombo

– Colombo June 24 – Sialkot

– Sialkot June 25 – Istanbul

– Istanbul July 1 – Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City

– Auckland, Beirut, Brussels, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City July 15 – Barcelona and Washington DC

It’s worth noting that at this stage, flights from Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Pakistan will only carry outbound passengers to the UAE and onward destinations.

The Dubai-based carrier will also increase the frequency of flights to 14 key destinations in July. These include London Heathrow, Manchester, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, Madrid, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Toronto, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Connections through Dubai are available for flights between the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas, provided travellers meet the entry requirements of their destination.

Last night, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) shared a list of protocols for anyone wishing to travel out of the UAE. These include registering via the Twajudi service prior to travel, undergoing health checks, and committing to a 14-day quarantine upon return to the UAE.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. Chairman, Dubai Airports. Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, praised the UAE’s approach to resuming travel on Twitter today.

The government’s announcement to ease travel for citizens and residents between the UAE and certain countries from 23 June, reflects our country’s well-planned approach to resuming travel, tourism and other economic activities, while safeguarding our communities from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/RKWDuPLM83 — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) June 18, 2020

Emirates reminds travellers to check the restrictions in your destination country prior to booking, and to keep an eye on updates to the UAE travel guidelines.

To book a flight, visit emirates.com or contact your travel agent.

