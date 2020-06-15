Go on, you deserve it…

While staycations in the UAE are becoming the ideal way to get some headspace and relax away from the home, they can get costly. That’s why it can be wise to sign up for some of the big hotel groups’ membership programmes.

They’re usually free to sign up to, and offer a range of exclusive and unmissable deals to their members. For example, Accor’s new loyalty scheme, Accor Live Limitless (ALL) is free and easy to sign up to online and currently has a great staycation offer.

Until July 30, ALL members can enjoy 50 per cent off at some of the best hotels in the UAE, on stays up until December 31. The included hotels are spread across the country, from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Fujairah, giving you plenty of choice.

So, if you’re looking to get 50 per cent off on stays at Fairmont The Palm, Sofitel Downtown, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Fairmont Bab Al Bhar, Fairmont Fujairah and Fairmont Ajman, simply sign up for the ALL membership and book online before July 30.

Accor recently launched its ‘ALL safe program’ to ensure every guest receive the highest standards of hygiene and safety measures. There’s even a newly appointed ALL Safe Officer at every property who is responsible for overseeing all sanitation-related operations, preventative measures and handling guest enquiries.

Click here to sign up for the free ALL membership programme. Staycation offer valid until July 30, on stays before December 31.

Images: Provided