From pearl diving, to zip lines and more…

Instead of booking a family vacation this summer, why not stay somewhere a little closer to home? Ras Al Khaimah has introduced a summer promotion for those who are looking for a ‘shortcation’ getaway.

If you book three nights or more at one of the participating four and five-star hotels, you’ll automatically receive extra benefits to make your trip even better. These complimentary add-ons include two free passes to either the Suwaidi Pearl or one of Jebel Jais’ thrilling adventures.

There’s no need to leave the little ones behind either as you can bring two children under 13 along completely free. They can stay and dine at no extra cost, saving you the worry of additional charges.

What’s more, you’ll also be entered into a raffle competition to win big prizes. The grand prize is a Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2020, with plenty of other exiting prizes up for grabs every week. Just book three or more nights to be entered.

Participating hotels include The Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Wadi, The Ritz Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach; Marjan Island Resort & Spa; Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa; Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan.

Whether you’re looking for a family ‘shortcation’ at the beach, or an action-packed adventurous break, there’s plenty of options to give you some inspiration.

Ras Al Khaimah is located an hour away from Dubai and is filled with natural mountains, beautiful beaches and exciting wildlife, so you’ll really feel like you’re getting away from the city for a few days.

All hotels are prioritising the health and safety of their guests, maintaining the government’s social distancing rules and complying with all public health guidelines, so you know you’re in safe hands.

For more information visit visitrasalkhaimah.com.

Images: Provided