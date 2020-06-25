Unlimited food, drinks and entertainment awaits…

If there’s one thing that Dubai does well, it’s a brunch. The stalwart Dubai social occasion brings visitors the very best of food, drinks and entertainment.

Originally brunches were reserved for a Friday afternoon, but now there’s plenty on the evening too.

Here’s 3 evening brunches to check out in Dubai…

We Brunch

Not too long ago, one of Dubai’s most popular brunches, We Brunch, officially swapped day time hours to night time hours. After a hiatus, ‘We Brunch – After Dark’ is back with a new a la carte menu, unlimited drinks and lots of fun. It’s a great setting for some epic views of the picture-perfect Dubai Marina.

We Brunch – After Dark, Accents, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs349, max 6 people per table. Tel: (052) 798 7292. lovepartiesgroup.com

The Stage Brunch

Another super popular Dubai evening brunch is The Stage Brunch, which takes place in two different Pizza Express locations across the city; Jazz @ Pizza Express and Pizza Express Live Business Bay. Tuck into unlimited sharing starters, mains and a dessert and enjoy live music. Bring your dancing shoes.

The Stage Brunch, Jazz @ Pizza Express and Pizza Express Live Business Bay, Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm, max 6 people per table, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks including free bubbles upgrade. Tel: (052) 798 7292. lovepartiesgroup.com

STK

STK has proved itself to be a firm favourite on the Dubai evening brunch scene. You’ve got two chances to enjoy the famous brunch on Fridays, as one setting runs in the afternoon, and another in the evening. Tuck into delicious sharing starters like burrata and those popular Lil Brgrs, followed by mains such as steak and then a New York cheesecake for dessert. Yum.

‘Double Dare To Brunch’, STK Dubai Marina, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai, Fridays, 2pm to 5pm or 7pm to 10pm, Dhs400 soft drinks, Dhs600 house drinks, Dhs650 sparkling. Tel: (04) 323 0061. stksteakhouse.com

Images: Provided/social