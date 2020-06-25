A ban on entry into Abu Dhabi is still in effect, however…

The National Disinfection Programme is now complete, UAE authorities announced overnight. Effective immediately, there will no longer be any restrictions on night-time movements across the UAE.

Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said “The National Disinfection Programme has completed the sterilisation of all utilities nationwide, including means of public transport.” He added that public and private establishments will continue to be sterilised to ensure public safety.

Children under the age of 12 and people over the age of 60 are now also permitted to enter shopping malls and restaurants across the emirates, he said.

It’s worth noting that while Abu Dhabi residents can now move freely within the emirate, and leave the emirate without a permit, the entry ban into Abu Dhabi is still in effect, except for pre-exempted categories. Residents wishing to enter Abu Dhabi will have to apply for a permit.

Precautionary measures

Dr Al Dhaheri noted that while the movement restrictions had been lifted across the UAE, the following precautionary measures still apply:

Public gatherings are prohibited, and family visits should be avoided

Social distancing norms must be maintained

Face masks must be worn outside the home

Cars can only carry three passengers, unless they’re from the same family

The National Disinfection Programme first came into effect in Dubai on March 26, to help stem the spread of Covid-19. Authorities have been gradually easing movement restrictions across the UAE over the past month.

Yesterday, however, some restrictions were reinstated in Dubai when it was announced that bars could no longer serve alcohol. For now, only licensed restaurants are permitted to serve drinks.