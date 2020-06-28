Your definitive guide to the brunches which have returned…

Brunch was one of the main things we missed while stuck at home this year, but they’re now back in full force. We’ve already seen the return of a few favourites, with even more added this weekend, so we’ve compiled them all together to make it easier to choose where to go.

Buffets can be utilised, as long as guests don’t serve themselves and group sizes are capped at a maximum of six per table, so be sure to book ahead. Happy brunching!

Alici

Alici’s weekly Friday brunch has proved so popular that the fine-dining has launched the same concept the following day as well. Beautiful Saturdays launches this weekend and will continue each week, so you can choose which day of the weekend you’d like to enjoy the brunch. The brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm, giving you a chance to enjoy the stunning views of the glistening Arabian Gulf while you tuck into delicious fresh seafood.

Alici, Bluewaters, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar Brunch

Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar is also back in the brunch game with the return of its Friday Brunch. This family-friendly brunch celebrates the best of British cuisine, with signature roasts, grills and sides. Running over three and a half hours, the Bread Street Kitchen & Bar brunch costs Dhs355 for food and alcoholic drinks, Dhs249 for food and soft drinks, and Dhs105 for children.

Bread Street Kitchen Brunch, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs355 with alcohol, and Dhs105 for children. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/gordon-ramsay-bread-street-kitchen

Bubbalicious

Bubbalicious brunch is back in Dubai and it’s kicking off this weekend, on Friday, June 26. The huge brunch takes place over two restaurants at The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina in Dubai Marina. Enjoy the eclectic setting of Mina’s Kitchen, which is light, airy and spacious. If you’re in the mood for Asian food, you can wander along to Sui Mui. Enjoy unlimited drinks, live food stations (all with social distancing of course), plate service and music. It’s priced at Dhs450 for house beverages and Dhs300 for soft drinks. The brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm and advance booking is required.

Bubbalicious, Mina’s Kitchen and Sui Mui, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Fridays from June 26, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks. Tel: (04) 399 4141. marriott.com

Cé La Vi

If you didn’t manage to nab a table at Cé La Vi during its brief opening window pre-pandemic, now’s your chance. Brunch returns this weekend, with innovative Asian flavours and a side order of va-va-voom views. Get the lowdown on Cé La Vi’s new menu here.

Cé La Vi Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai. Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs290 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house beverages and Dhs690 with Champagne. Tel: (056) 515 4001. @celavidubai

Coya

This standout Latin American brunch is now an entirely a la carte affair, with an array of starters, mains, sides and desserts brought to you. Expect a full line-up of Coya highlights, including croquetas, ceviches and arroz nikkei, followed by a decadent dessert platter.

Coya, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah 2, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs490 with house drinks, Dhs590 with Champagne and pisco sours, Dhs390 soft drinks. coyarestaurant.com

Distillery

Cool Downtown Dubai gastropub, Distillery is launching two brunches this weekend, running Friday and Saturday. The three-hour brunches include an array of sharing style dishes, plus unlimited drinks. The menu includes the likes of burgers and hotdogs, chili con carne, fish & chips, chicken parmesan and mushroom risotto.

Distillery, Souk Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs229 house (Saturday) Dhs279 house (Friday). Tel: (054) 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

El Secreto at La Carnita

Secret Parties is bringing the good vibes and guac to La Carnita this Friday, with the return of El Secreto brunch. The four-course Mexican feast will be served at your table, including a hit list of starters, tacos and mains, paired with cocktails and party-ready tunes. If you want to kick on after brunch, ladies can buy three drinks for Dhs100; gents get four for Dhs150. Read our review of the El Secreto brunch here.

La Carnita, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks, Dhs475 sparkling, Dhs599 Champagne. secret-parties.com

Garden on 8

This laid-back alfresco brunch in Media One Hotel is all set to emerge from its Covid hibernation this Friday. Take your pick of two slots for the Social Distancing Brunch: noon to 3pm, or 4pm to 7pm. There’s a maximum group size of four people per table, and it’s table-service only.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Fri noon to 3pm or 4pm to 7pm. First session, Dhs229 with house drinks, Dhs299 premium package; second session, Dhs269 house drinks, Dhs339 premium package. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/garden-on-8

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen

Brunch is now twice as nice at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. The popular restaurant at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai will be welcoming diners for the Hellicious Brunch on Fridays and Saturdays. Indulge in unlimited starters and desserts, plus your choice of main course from a list that includes the legendary beef Wellington, roast beef or chicken, or crisp-skinned salmon.

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Fri 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Sat 1pm to 4pm. Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs445 with sparkling, Dhs295 with soft drinks. Tel: (04) 5566466. caesars.com/dubai/restaurants/gordon-ramsay-hells-kitchen

Jumeirah Al Naseem

At Jumeriah Al Naseem, brunch is also served and you will be spoilt for choice with three top restaurants – Kayto, Summersalt and Rockfish. Brunch at one of these eateries will cost you Dhs395 with soft drinks and Dhs495 with alcoholic beverages.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Fridays, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

La Cantine

If you’d rather go for brunch on Saturday, La Cantine is the one for you. The selection offers mostly breakfast dishes, meaning you don’t need to skip on the most important meal of the day. Drinks options even include Pimm’s and Mimosas.

La Cantine, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Saturdays, noon to 4pm, Dhs265 soft drinks, Dhs400 with wine and beer, Dhs650 premium. Tel: (04) 3527 105. lacantine.ae

Lah Lah

Old-school R’n’B and mod-Asian flavours are the order of the day at Lah Lah, the lively alfresco eatery at Zabeel House. This Friday brunch is now served across two sessions, offering you the choice of afternoon or evening affair. Signature tastes include barbecue ribs, dim sum and Thai chilli chicken with cashew nuts.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Fri 2pm to 5pm or 7pm to 10pm. Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (04) 5191111. Email: contactgreens@jumeirah.com. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

La Mezcaleria

Mexican haunt La Mezcaleria has shifted to DIFC for the warmer months, allowing you to enjoy the Mexican vibes all year round. Now open in Indie, the fun fiesta will continue daily from 5pm to 10.30pm. The brunch is back too, every Friday from 1pm to 5pm, guests can dig into unlimited food and drinks for Dhs190.

La Mezcaleria, Indie, Gate Village 5, DIFC, daily 5pm to 10.30pm, brunch Fridays 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

Larte

Fun Italian concept Larte has relaunched its brunch as ‘La Dolce Vita’, offering three hours of unlimited dishes from its new menu and drinks. Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm at the Dubai Studio City restaurant, guests can enjoy a feast including pizza capricciosa and boscaiola, risotto funghi, and gnocci pesto. Drinks include Italian wine and cocktails as well as spirits.

Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs269 house drinks. Tel: (04) 581 6870. @larte.dubai