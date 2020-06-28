28 of the best brunches back on in Dubai
Your definitive guide to the brunches which have returned…
Brunch was one of the main things we missed while stuck at home this year, but they’re now back in full force. We’ve already seen the return of a few favourites, with even more added this weekend, so we’ve compiled them all together to make it easier to choose where to go.
Buffets can be utilised, as long as guests don’t serve themselves and group sizes are capped at a maximum of six per table, so be sure to book ahead. Happy brunching!
Alici
Alici’s weekly Friday brunch has proved so popular that the fine-dining has launched the same concept the following day as well. Beautiful Saturdays launches this weekend and will continue each week, so you can choose which day of the weekend you’d like to enjoy the brunch. The brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm, giving you a chance to enjoy the stunning views of the glistening Arabian Gulf while you tuck into delicious fresh seafood.
Alici, Bluewaters, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com
Bread Street Kitchen & Bar Brunch
Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar is also back in the brunch game with the return of its Friday Brunch. This family-friendly brunch celebrates the best of British cuisine, with signature roasts, grills and sides. Running over three and a half hours, the Bread Street Kitchen & Bar brunch costs Dhs355 for food and alcoholic drinks, Dhs249 for food and soft drinks, and Dhs105 for children.
Bread Street Kitchen Brunch, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs355 with alcohol, and Dhs105 for children. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/gordon-ramsay-bread-street-kitchen
Bubbalicious
Bubbalicious brunch is back in Dubai and it’s kicking off this weekend, on Friday, June 26. The huge brunch takes place over two restaurants at The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina in Dubai Marina. Enjoy the eclectic setting of Mina’s Kitchen, which is light, airy and spacious. If you’re in the mood for Asian food, you can wander along to Sui Mui. Enjoy unlimited drinks, live food stations (all with social distancing of course), plate service and music. It’s priced at Dhs450 for house beverages and Dhs300 for soft drinks. The brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm and advance booking is required.
Bubbalicious, Mina’s Kitchen and Sui Mui, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Fridays from June 26, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks. Tel: (04) 399 4141. marriott.com
Cé La Vi
If you didn’t manage to nab a table at Cé La Vi during its brief opening window pre-pandemic, now’s your chance. Brunch returns this weekend, with innovative Asian flavours and a side order of va-va-voom views. Get the lowdown on Cé La Vi’s new menu here.
Cé La Vi Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai. Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs290 with soft drinks, Dhs490 with house beverages and Dhs690 with Champagne. Tel: (056) 515 4001. @celavidubai
Coya
This standout Latin American brunch is now an entirely a la carte affair, with an array of starters, mains, sides and desserts brought to you. Expect a full line-up of Coya highlights, including croquetas, ceviches and arroz nikkei, followed by a decadent dessert platter.
Coya, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah 2, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs490 with house drinks, Dhs590 with Champagne and pisco sours, Dhs390 soft drinks. coyarestaurant.com
Distillery
Cool Downtown Dubai gastropub, Distillery is launching two brunches this weekend, running Friday and Saturday. The three-hour brunches include an array of sharing style dishes, plus unlimited drinks. The menu includes the likes of burgers and hotdogs, chili con carne, fish & chips, chicken parmesan and mushroom risotto.
Distillery, Souk Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs229 house (Saturday) Dhs279 house (Friday). Tel: (054) 998 2003. distillerydubai.com
El Secreto at La Carnita
Secret Parties is bringing the good vibes and guac to La Carnita this Friday, with the return of El Secreto brunch. The four-course Mexican feast will be served at your table, including a hit list of starters, tacos and mains, paired with cocktails and party-ready tunes. If you want to kick on after brunch, ladies can buy three drinks for Dhs100; gents get four for Dhs150. Read our review of the El Secreto brunch here.
La Carnita, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks, Dhs475 sparkling, Dhs599 Champagne. secret-parties.com
Garden on 8
This laid-back alfresco brunch in Media One Hotel is all set to emerge from its Covid hibernation this Friday. Take your pick of two slots for the Social Distancing Brunch: noon to 3pm, or 4pm to 7pm. There’s a maximum group size of four people per table, and it’s table-service only.
Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Fri noon to 3pm or 4pm to 7pm. First session, Dhs229 with house drinks, Dhs299 premium package; second session, Dhs269 house drinks, Dhs339 premium package. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/garden-on-8
Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen
Brunch is now twice as nice at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen. The popular restaurant at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai will be welcoming diners for the Hellicious Brunch on Fridays and Saturdays. Indulge in unlimited starters and desserts, plus your choice of main course from a list that includes the legendary beef Wellington, roast beef or chicken, or crisp-skinned salmon.
Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Fri 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Sat 1pm to 4pm. Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs445 with sparkling, Dhs295 with soft drinks. Tel: (04) 5566466. caesars.com/dubai/restaurants/gordon-ramsay-hells-kitchen
Jumeirah Al Naseem
At Jumeriah Al Naseem, brunch is also served and you will be spoilt for choice with three top restaurants – Kayto, Summersalt and Rockfish. Brunch at one of these eateries will cost you Dhs395 with soft drinks and Dhs495 with alcoholic beverages.
Jumeirah Al Naseem, Fridays, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com
La Cantine
If you’d rather go for brunch on Saturday, La Cantine is the one for you. The selection offers mostly breakfast dishes, meaning you don’t need to skip on the most important meal of the day. Drinks options even include Pimm’s and Mimosas.
La Cantine, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Saturdays, noon to 4pm, Dhs265 soft drinks, Dhs400 with wine and beer, Dhs650 premium. Tel: (04) 3527 105. lacantine.ae
Lah Lah
Old-school R’n’B and mod-Asian flavours are the order of the day at Lah Lah, the lively alfresco eatery at Zabeel House. This Friday brunch is now served across two sessions, offering you the choice of afternoon or evening affair. Signature tastes include barbecue ribs, dim sum and Thai chilli chicken with cashew nuts.
Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Fri 2pm to 5pm or 7pm to 10pm. Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (04) 5191111. Email: contactgreens@jumeirah.com. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants
La Mezcaleria
Mexican haunt La Mezcaleria has shifted to DIFC for the warmer months, allowing you to enjoy the Mexican vibes all year round. Now open in Indie, the fun fiesta will continue daily from 5pm to 10.30pm. The brunch is back too, every Friday from 1pm to 5pm, guests can dig into unlimited food and drinks for Dhs190.
La Mezcaleria, Indie, Gate Village 5, DIFC, daily 5pm to 10.30pm, brunch Fridays 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (050) 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb
Larte
Fun Italian concept Larte has relaunched its brunch as ‘La Dolce Vita’, offering three hours of unlimited dishes from its new menu and drinks. Every Friday from 1pm to 4pm at the Dubai Studio City restaurant, guests can enjoy a feast including pizza capricciosa and boscaiola, risotto funghi, and gnocci pesto. Drinks include Italian wine and cocktails as well as spirits.
Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs269 house drinks. Tel: (04) 581 6870. @larte.dubai
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa
Combine your brunch with a day at the pool for the ultimate daycation. Cafe Nikki, at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa is returning on Friday June 19, running between 1pm and 4pm or 7pm and 10pm. The family-friendly brunch has been revamped to accommodate a post-lockdown lifestyle, with social distancing measures in place and digital menus available. Said menu will include a variety of exciting dishes such as Nikki Beach California roll, jerk chicken or fresh grilled seabass. All brunch packages also include pool and beach access.
Cafe Nikki, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Fridays 1pm to 4pm or 7pm to 10pm, Dhs245 soft drinks, Dhs345 with wine beer and cocktails. Tel: (04) 376 6290. dubai.nikkibeach.com
Nobu Weekend Brunch
Now available on Fridays and Saturdays, the Nobu Weekend Brunch is now a slightly shorter affair, running from noon until 3pm. During the three-hour experience, you’ll have Nobu culinary icons, such as the black cod miso and yellowtail with fresh jalapenos, delivered straight to your table. Gone, for now, is the sushi and sashimi bar, which will be off the menu while buffets are prohibited.
Nobu Weekend Brunch, Fri and Sat noon to 3pm. Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs435 with alcoholic drinks. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/nobu
Prime68
Prime68’s ‘Afternoon Feast’ brunch runs every Friday from 1pm to 4pm and is priced at Dhs195 including soft drinks and Dhs345 with house beverages. The set-menu includes a delicious array of succulent Prime steaks or fresh vegetarian dishes.
Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs345 house drinks. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com
Secret Jungle Party at Mama Zonia
The Secret Parties team made their return last weekend, with the relaunch of Secret Jungle Party at Mama Zonia. Enjoy Latin American menu, cocktails and live music throughout the afternoon, with drinks packages available once brunch wraps.
Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Fri 1pm to 4pm. Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks, Dhs475 sparkling, Dhs599 Champagne. secret-parties.com
Seven Sisters
Seven Sisters’ popular Sundown Brunch is back, with a new sunnier timing while the curfew is still in place. Between 1pm and 5pm on Fridays, enjoy an afternoon of fun with hip-hop, R&B and afro-beats jams. Packages start at Dhs199 for a food menu and soft drinks, Dhs349 for the food menu with wine, beer and cocktails, or Dhs449 for the premium package.
Seven Sisters, first floor, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Fridays, 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (056) 775 4777. sevensistersdubai.com
STK JBR
Double Dare to Brunch is returning this Friday at STK JBR, in Rixos Premium Hotel. Choose to brunch between 2pm and 5pm or 7pm and 10pm every Friday. There’s a set menu which of course includes steak, as well as a vegetarian option.
STK, Rixos Premium, JBR, Friday, 2pm to 5pm or 7pm to 10pm, Dhs400 soft drinks, Dhs600 house drinks, Dhs650 sparkling. Tel: (04) 323 0061. stksteakhouse.com
Tasca
Mandarin Oriental’s beautiful Portuguese restaurant, Tasca, has also relaunched its brunch just in time for the weekend. The restaurant’s stunning views overlook a private infinity pool as well as the ocean (we feel calmer already). The menu is less than calm however, with exciting flavours, freshly grilled fish and naughty but nice crispy bites.
Tasca, Mandarin Oriental, Jumeriah, Fridays 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs250 for children 4-11. Tel: (04) 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com
The Penthouse
Skyline Mask-erade Brunch launches this Thursday and will run each week between 7pm and 9pm. There’s an exciting Japanese three-course set menu available, as well as a selection of cocktails, prepared straight to the table. The Penthouse promises that all dinner reservations will be thoroughly air-conditioned, so you don’t need to worry about overheating on the night. The stunning venue offers panoramic views of the city from Dubai Marina, all the way down to Jumeirah.
Skyline Maskerade, The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Thursdays, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents. Tel: (052) 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai
Tong Thai
Brunch at Tong Thai runs every Friday from 1pm to 4pm. Serving a tantalizing three-course set menu featuring your Tong Thai favorites as well as some new, tasty Thai classics with a twist, prices start at Dhs195 with soft drinks and Dhs345 including house beverages.
Tong Thai, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Fridays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs345 house drinks. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com
Toro Toro
Another top Dubai restaurant offering a double brunch is Toro Toro. Every Friday and Saturday, the lively South American restaurant bringing you its popular brunch concept. The deal includes three hours of unlimited servings of starters, mains and desserts as well as drinks aplenty. Previously it started at 3pm, but is now running from 1pm to 4pm.
Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs450 house and sparkling. Tel: (04) 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com
Trader Vic’s
Trader Vic’s JBR’s Cheeky Tiki Brunch is back from June 26. Every Friday between 12.30pm and 4pm, guests can enjoy an array of dishes from the Polynesian menu. Plates include Trader Vic’s favourites such as Kung Pao Chicken, Vegetarian Stir Fry Noodles, Masaman Beef Curry and more. Plus, unlimited cocktails such as the infamous Tiki Puka Puka.
Trader Vic’s, Hilton Jumeirah, JBR, Fridays, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs375 with premium cocktails. Tel: (04) 318 2530. tradervicsjbr.com
White Beach
Pack your swimsuit and shades for this seaside brunch, at White Beach, the Balearic-inspired beach club at Atlantis, The Palm. Take a dip in the sea or the infinity pool (fingers crossed it will be open in time for the weekend. Then, cool off in the air-conditioned restaurant, where a procession of Med-accented dishes will be delivered to your table. Read more weekly highlights from White Beach here.
White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah. Sat 1pm to 5pm. Entry 21+. Dhs249 with soft drinks; Dhs299 with house drinks for ladies; Dhs349 with house drinks for men. Tel: (0)55 2004321. Email: whitebeach@atlantisthepalm.com. atlantis.com/dubai/bars-and-nightlife/white-beach-club
Zero Gravity
Zero Gravity has brought back its popular summer brunch, running every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, with three hours of unlimited food, beverages and pool and beach access from 10am. Capacity is limited due to social distancing, so make sure arrive early to bag the best spot. It’s priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents. Sun loungers will be given out on a first come, first served basis or you could book one of the VIP Day Bed packages for up to five people. Don’t forget, you’ll need to bring your own towel.
Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, ‘Summer Brunch’, Fridays and Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents. Tel: (055) 500 9111. facebook.com/zerogravitydubai
Zuma
Zuma’s popular brunch is back every Friday and Saturday between 12pm and 4pm, however guests can stay for a maximum of three hours as per government regulations. Guests will be treated to an array of delicious fine-dining Japanese food as well as a drinks package.
Zuma, DIFC, Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 wine, beer and prosecco, Dhs595 with champagne. Tel: (04) 425 5660. zumarestaurant.com/dubai